Recap: Wright City slips past St. Charles

Wright City slipped past St. Charles 7-5 Saturday at Fort Zumwalt North.
Kendall Hannah was credited with the win for Wright City. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on six hits and striking out one. Maddie Jackson was tagged with the loss for St. Charles.
Wright City (8-7) plays St. Charles at Fort Zumwalt East at noon today. St. Charles (6-8) will play Union at Fort Zumwalt East at noon today.
