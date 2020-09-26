 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Wright City slips past St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Wright City slips past St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Wright City slipped past St. Charles 7-5 Saturday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Kendall Hannah was credited with the win for Wright City. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on six hits and striking out one. Maddie Jackson was tagged with the loss for St. Charles.

Wright City (8-7) plays St. Charles at Fort Zumwalt East at noon today. St. Charles (6-8) will play Union at Fort Zumwalt East at noon today.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports