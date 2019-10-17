Subscribe for 99¢

Wright City beat visiting Winfield 7-4 Thursday.

Melissa Locke was the winner for Wright City. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on five hits while striking out seven.

Wright City (23-4) plays Mexico at Winfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.

