Recap: Wright City triumphs over Montgomery County

Tristen Head went 2-for-3 with five RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Wright City to a 13-2 victory over Montgomery County.
Madison Hamlett picked up the win for Wright City. She gave up just two earned runs on eight hits in six innings of work.
Wright City (2-4) travels to Louisiana on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Montgomery County (1-4) will host Bowling Green on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
