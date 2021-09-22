 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Wright City trounces St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Wright City trounces St. Charles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Paige Rees went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Wright City to a 13-2 victory over St. Charles.

Kendall Hannah picked up the win for Wright City. She gave up just two earned runs on three hits in five innings of work.

Wright City (5-6) plays Ritenour at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5:15 p.m. St. Charles (8-6) will host O'Fallon Christian on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News