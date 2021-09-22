Recap: Wright City trounces St. Charles

Paige Rees went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Wright City to a 13-2 victory over St. Charles.

Kendall Hannah picked up the win for Wright City. She gave up just two earned runs on three hits in five innings of work.

Wright City (5-6) plays Ritenour at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5:15 p.m. St. Charles (8-6) will host O'Fallon Christian on Monday at 4:15 p.m.