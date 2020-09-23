Recap: Wright City trounces St. Charles

Abby Raines went 2-for-2 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Wright City to a 14-2 victory over St. Charles.
Kendall Hannah picked up the win for Wright City. She gave up just two earned runs on six hits in five innings of work.
Wright City (5-6) will play Fort Zumwalt East at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5 p.m. St. Charles (5-4) goes on the road to play Warrenton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
