Renshaw homer not enough as Warrenton falls to Kearney in Class 4 semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rose Renshaw didn't know how to celebrate.

The Warrenton High junior outfielder drilled the first home run of her career Thursday.

At the most opportune time.

Yet it wasn't enough to help the Warriors in a 6-3 loss to Kearney in a Class 4 softball state semifinal at Killian Sports Complex.

Warrenton charged back from a two-run deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning before Kearney (25-8) scored three times in the top of the seventh.

The Bulldogs will face Helias at 10 a.m. Friday in the state championship game.

Renshaw, known more for her defensive prowess, clubbed a long solo blast in the fourth inning that trimmed Warrenton's deficit to 3-2.

It was her first round-tripper of any kind, including club and junior high play.

"At first, I wanted to sprint all the way around the bases," Renshaw said. "Then I realized it was out. So I slowed down."

The round-tripper did not come as a surprise to Warrenton coach Chad Berrey.

"We always knew she had it in her," Berrey said. "She's a very strong girl that swings with confidence. It was only a matter of time."

The Warriors were making their third state tournament appearance after winning Class 3 state championships in 2015 and '16.

They didn't go down without a fight.

Warrenton rallied with single runs in the fourth and sixth to tie game at 3-all. Caydynce Haverfield evened the contest with a ground out. Maddisyn Hoelscher added a single to the rally. Rose and Makayla Witthaus also reached base in the frame.

"This was an even-matched game," Berrey said. "It all came down to we couldn't get the big hit — and they did."

Kearney freshman Brooke Paalhar ripped a three-run, bases-loaded double in the top of the seventh to break the tie.

Warrenton junior hurler Kylie Witthaus struck out 14 and walked one. She gave up six hits and allowed only three earned runs.

"We had a shot at winning and we did our best," Renshaw said. "You can't be too mad."

Warrenton sported a 5-5 record after losing to Orchard Farm on Sept. 15.

Yet the Warriors caught fire winning six of the next seven before carrying a four-game winning streak to Springfield.