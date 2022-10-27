Renshaw homer not enough as Warrenton falls to Kearney in Class 4 semifinals

Warrenton's Rose Renshaw smiles upon reaching home plate following her solo homer during a Class 4 semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Warrenton lost to Kearney 6-3. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Makayla Witthaus shrieks with delight during a Class 4 semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Warrenton lost to Kearney 6-3. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Kiera Daniel fires the ball to first base during a Class 4 semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Warrenton lost to Kearney 6-3. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Rose Renshaw swings for a solo homer during a Class 4 semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Warrenton lost to Kearney 6-3. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Makayla Witthaus fouls off a pitch during a Class 4 semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Warrenton lost to Kearney 6-3. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Makayla Witthaus fields the ball in centerfield during a Class 4 semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Warrenton lost to Kearney 6-3. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Kiera Daniel swings at strike three during a Class 4 semifinal softball game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Warrenton lost to Kearney 6-3. Gordon Radford, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
"At first, I wanted to sprint all the way around the bases," Renshaw said. "Then I realized it was out. So I slowed down."
The round-tripper did not come as a surprise to Warrenton coach Chad Berrey.
"We always knew she had it in her," Berrey said. "She's a very strong girl that swings with confidence. It was only a matter of time."
The Warriors were making their third state tournament appearance after winning Class 3 state championships in 2015 and '16.
They didn't go down without a fight.
Warrenton rallied with single runs in the fourth and sixth to tie game at 3-all. Caydynce Haverfield evened the contest with a ground out. Maddisyn Hoelscher added a single to the rally. Rose and Makayla Witthaus also reached base in the frame.
"This was an even-matched game," Berrey said. "It all came down to we couldn't get the big hit — and they did."
Kearney freshman Brooke Paalhar ripped a three-run, bases-loaded double in the top of the seventh to break the tie.
Warrenton junior hurler Kylie Witthaus struck out 14 and walked one. She gave up six hits and allowed only three earned runs.
"We had a shot at winning and we did our best," Renshaw said. "You can't be too mad."
Warrenton sported a 5-5 record after losing to Orchard Farm on Sept. 15.
Yet the Warriors caught fire winning six of the next seven before carrying a four-game winning streak to Springfield.
Warrenton (16-10) fell 10-0 to Washington in the third-place game later Thursday.
The Vikings advanced to play in the Class 5 state semifinals Oct. 27 against Liberty-KC in Springfield.
