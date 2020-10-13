Rhyne, Oakville bust out to beat Seckman in district opener

OAKVILLE — Madison Rhyne said she has no idea what to expect Wednesday.

That’s because for the first time in 16 days Rhyne and her Oakville High softball teammates will get to take to the practice field.

The Tigers slugged their way to a 15-5, five-inning home win Tuesday over Seckman in a Class 5 District 1 quarterfinal, earning a day off and a spot in the tournament semifinals.

“It will be weird," Rhyne said. "It’s been so long, and you almost feel like you forget what to do. Honestly, I don’t know if I remember what practice is anymore. The great thing, though, is that we get the chance to remember what it’s like because we’re still playing.”

Oakville (9-4, No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) advanced to play Jackson (18-4) in a district semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Northwest-Cedar Hill.

Rhyne hit a home run on a full-count pitch to break a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning and then was hit by a pitch in the same inning with the bases loaded to push Oakville's lead to 8-3. Rhyne ended the game by the 10-run rule in the fifth with a sacrifice fly.