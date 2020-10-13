Rhyne, Oakville bust out to beat Seckman in district opener

OAKVILLE — Madison Rhyne said she has no idea what to expect Wednesday.
That’s because for the first time in 16 days Rhyne and her Oakville High softball teammates will get to take to the practice field.
The Tigers slugged their way to a 15-5, five-inning home win Tuesday over Seckman in a Class 5 District 1 quarterfinal, earning a day off and a spot in the tournament semifinals.
“It will be weird," Rhyne said. "It’s been so long, and you almost feel like you forget what to do. Honestly, I don’t know if I remember what practice is anymore. The great thing, though, is that we get the chance to remember what it’s like because we’re still playing.”
Oakville (9-4, No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) advanced to play Jackson (18-4) in a district semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Northwest-Cedar Hill.
Rhyne hit a home run on a full-count pitch to break a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning and then was hit by a pitch in the same inning with the bases loaded to push Oakville's lead to 8-3. Rhyne ended the game by the 10-run rule in the fifth with a sacrifice fly.
“I admit, I’ve definitely been struggling at the plate with pitch selection, when to swing, when not to swing,” Rhyne said. “Then, just actually getting a good hit on the ball was (difficult). Coming out here (Monday), I gathered myself realizing that we have to win or we go home. It was just do or die for me, so I put it all out there.”
The Tigers sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 times in the fourth inning to break the game open.
That was after they stranded the bases loaded through each of the first three innings and had no lead to show for it after Seckman (11-12) erased a three-run deficit by scoring three times in the top of the fourth.
“I thought as the game went on, our at bats with runners in scoring position got better,” Oakville coach Rich Sturm said. “We were attacking the zone. Their starting pitcher, we faced her two weeks ago, and she did a great job. You have to give her credit. You could sense some first game tenseness from us. It’s the opening round of the state playoffs and we have a lot of respect for Seckman. Traditionally, we play very close games against them.”
Rhyne, junior second baseman Carlie Huelsing and sophomore left fielder Mary Tutwiler all had three RBI for Oakville.
Sturm said Tutwiler, who was on base four times and provided the double that put the Tigers ahead 6-3, has impressed the coaches with her play during a season in which she’s hit .333.
“She’s somebody we’ve had a close eye on, having a lot of weeks to practice,” Sturm said. “She’s won that position. We’ve had two weeks to figure this all out. She’s a flat-out great defender. We’ve been giving her opportunities and she’s been striking the ball well. She did it again today against a good pitcher.”
Senior pitcher Abby Alonzo earned the win for Oakville.
She surrendered five runs on seven hits, all of which came in the final two innings. She also struck out one and hit a batter.
“She did throw a good game, but give their hitters credit, when you make contact, good things are going to happen,” Sturm said. “Abby threw a lot of strikes. You don’t want to give up free bases in the postseason, in any part of the season really, but especially in the postseason. She threw strikes.”
Sturm said that Jackson, a team Oakville is a perfect 5-0 against dating back to Sept. 1999, will provide a stiff challenge.
Jackson advanced with a 6-2 victory against Poplar Bluff in another quarterfinal. The Oakville-Jackson winner will move on to play in the district final at 4 p.m. Friday against either Cape Notre Dame (22-2) or Fox.
“They’re a good team and we’re going to give it our best effort," Sturm said. "We’ll see what happens. We’ll be ready. We know that Jackson is going to be there. They’re not going to go anywhere no matter what happens. As long as we can hang in there with them, I think we have a good chance.”
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-104.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-100.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-100-2.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-101.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-102.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-103.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-105.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-106.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-107.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-108.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-109.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-110.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-111.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-112.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-115.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-116.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-117.JPG
201013_OKVLvSKMN SB _RADFORD-118.JPG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.