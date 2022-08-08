Rizzello returns to give Pattonville high hopes for upcoming campaign

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — It was a simple pitch. A generic 50 mile per hour fastball that split the plate.

Yet it set off a massive celebration among members of the Pattonville High softball team.

In late June, sophomore pitcher Sarah Rizzello uncorked her first offering in more than eight months after surgery to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder.

Rizzello yelled out in delight after a pain-free toss to senior catcher Sam Heine.

"It felt good, it felt normal," Rizzello recalled. "I was so happy."

So was Heine and a nearby teammate, who filmed the two girls celebrating during the session in Rizzello's basement.

"I saw that video and I jumped up and down in my room," Pattonville coach Danelle Emerick said. "To see her pitch like that, it was great."

Rizzello, who had just gotten the OK from her doctor to begin throwing, tossed a dozen more pitches before proclaiming she was fine and "ready to go."

"After her first (pitch), we just all started screaming," Heine said.

The good news spread fast.

"When I heard she would be back as strong as she ever was, I thought, 'This is going to be a fun season,' " senior Allison Schrumpf said.

Emerick, in her first season running the team after serving as a volunteer assistant last fall, was overjoyed.

"She's going to be really important," Emerick said. "A huge part of our team. And her being healthy, that's the best news ever."

Rizzello helped the Pirates get off an 8-4 start last season before the injury occurred. She was 6-2 with an 0.94 ERA. Rizzello struck out 88 batters in just 52 innings.

But things went downhill after Rizzello's injury. Pattonville lost 10 of its final 12 games without its ace.

"I felt so bad just being there watching and not being able to do anything to help," Rizzello said. "I just kind of sat there and cheered."

Rizzello underwent surgery and spent several months with her right arm in a sling. She was unable to lift anything heavier than five pounds. In March, she was cleared to begin hitting exercises. Three months later, Rizzello began throwing.

Now, she is ready to help the Pirates make some noise this season.

Pattonville returns eight starters from the 10-14 team and has seven seniors on the roster.

The Pirates opened the first day of practice Monday with unbridled enthusiasm. The players ran through some baserunning drills and also took batting practice during the session that lasted 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Emerick, a former standout infielder at Civic Memorial High and Lindenwood University, likes the makeup of her veteran squad.

"This is a good core group of girls," Emerick said. "I got really lucky walking into this position."

Heine returns to lead the attack. She hit .394 last season and drove in a team-high 30 runs.

Senior Madison Leckrone adds even more punch to an already strong lineup. She hit .538 with a .667 slugging percentage, both team highs. Leckerone also stole 22 bases.

The Pirates are expecting big things from Schrumpf, who took over the pitching duties when Rizzello went down. Schrumpf batted .382 and recorded four hits in wins over Affton and Ritenour during the early-season blitz. She has accepted a scholarship to play soccer at Lindenwood University.

Junior Alli Pearia, who drove in 13 runs last season, also is back.

The Pirates were all smiles Monday despite the morning heat and humidity.