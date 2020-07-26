Robinson finishes summer with blazing performance for tournament title

Robinson's blast backed up an RBI single by Kayden Tyler to finish off a comeback after the Supersonics took a 4-1 lead.

For as valuable as she was with her bat Sunday, Robinson came up just as huge with her glove and arm.

Playing center field for the first time, Robinson ended the first inning by making a catch and then throwing out a Supersonics runner trying to score from third.

Thomas said Robinson normally plays shortstop but moved to the outfield because the team's normal center fielder was out of town.

“She's just such a pure athlete, man,” Thomas said. “She stepped right in and look what she did. I just can't say enough about it.”

After each team tallied a first-inning run, the Supersonics went ahead 4-1 on a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double by third baseman Emily Hayes.

Supersonics coach Mike McManus said his team finished in the top two in four of its eight tournaments this summer.

The Tribe outscored their opponents 36-7 while winning all six of its tournament games.