Robinson finishes summer with blazing performance for tournament title

ST. CHARLES — Zoey Robinson is compiling quite a softball resume.
An incoming freshman at Fort Zumwalt South, Robinson put her last competitive action before fall high school softball tryouts to good use Sunday.
Robinson stole the show with the game-winning home run to go along with a defensive gem in center field as the Tribe Softball Club earned a 5-4 victory against the Supersonics 04 from Centralia, Ill., to win the 16-under division of the Shootout in St. Lou II tournament at McNair Park.
“That's No. 1 for me,” Robinson said of her two-run blast to left-center in the fourth inning that erased a one-run deficit and provided the margin of victory. “It felt really good. Going up to the plate, I was thinking, 'I've got to crush this.' I didn't know it was gone right away, but rounding second, I saw it go over and I was really excited.”
Tribe coach Mitch Thomas said Robinson, one of the youngest players on the team, has made herself a more complete player over the course of an abbreviated summer schedule.
Robinson hit third in the lineup in the title game. She has risen throughout the season from lower positions in the team's order.
“She worked her way up just being aggressive at the dish,” Thomas said. “She wasn't, necessarily, always getting hits, but it was her batting approach. She's wanted to swing with some intent and it's started our whole program hitting better because she's young and she's had to fit in with the older girls. She wants to hit the ball hard and she's fearless.”
Robinson's blast backed up an RBI single by Kayden Tyler to finish off a comeback after the Supersonics took a 4-1 lead.
For as valuable as she was with her bat Sunday, Robinson came up just as huge with her glove and arm.
Playing center field for the first time, Robinson ended the first inning by making a catch and then throwing out a Supersonics runner trying to score from third.
Thomas said Robinson normally plays shortstop but moved to the outfield because the team's normal center fielder was out of town.
“She's just such a pure athlete, man,” Thomas said. “She stepped right in and look what she did. I just can't say enough about it.”
After each team tallied a first-inning run, the Supersonics went ahead 4-1 on a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double by third baseman Emily Hayes.
Supersonics coach Mike McManus said his team finished in the top two in four of its eight tournaments this summer.
The Tribe outscored their opponents 36-7 while winning all six of its tournament games.
“Up until two weekends ago, we had not been hitting or scoring at all,” Thomas said. “We didn't even have hitting practice last week, we just had our outdoor practice. The girls came out this weekend on fire, just swinging with intent. This is when you get excited knowing when the heart of your lineup's coming to bat. We had opportunities and we got them done. We got a lot done with two outs, too.”
Mikayla Goforth, who has spent most of her summer with the Tribe's 14-under team, earned a complete-game pitching victory and Ava Schmidt suffered the loss for the Supersonics.
With her home run ball in hand and the summer season complete, Robinson said she now hopes she's just warming up.
“This was a really good summer, not quite home run good,” she said, lifting the ball. “But it was really good.”
O'Fallon Tribe vs. Centralia SuperSonics
