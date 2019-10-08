Rosati-Kain's Mya Bethany pitches during a softball game against Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lutheran St. Charles High School in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
ST. PETERS — Mya Bethany has found herself in unfamiliar territory the last couple of high school softball seasons.
Bethany doesn't really go near the pitcher's circle during the club season. But she pretty much sets up shop there for the Kougars.
That has worked out well for Rosati-Kain, which won 7-1 at Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday behind a one-hitter by Bethany to clinch at least a share of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II title.
“You know, I really think I only threw two or three innings this summer,” Bethany said. “This is a nice change here because it's so great to be counted upon like I am. I've got a great catcher behind me and a great team. It feels great to succeed because I just hate to lose.”
Rosati-Kain (13-6 overall, 7-1 conference), which won its eighth consecutive game, avenged a 5-4 home loss Sept. 12 to put the pressure on Lutheran St. Charles/Duchesne (11-6, 5-1) in the race for the league title.
The Kougars scored twice in the top of the first inning and never trailed. The Couganeers got their only run in the bottom of the first when senior Macy Miller hit a run-scoring double, which was her team's only hit off Bethany.
“Mya is just such a competitor and she just hates to lose,” Rosati-Kain coach Dan Schulte said. “That (first loss to Lutheran St. Charles/Duchesne) really drove her, I think. I just really liked the way the entire team played small ball and got things done for us. The girls have worked so hard to grow this season. We're really playing very well right now.”
Bethany scored in the second to make the score 3-1 and Rosati-Kain added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to finish off the offensive outburst.
In total, Bethany was 4-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and one RBI. Additionally, she struck out 12.
Couganeers junior pitcher Molly Clifft struck out nine batters in defeat.
“This felt very good because we worked as a team, we worked our hardest and I am really proud of these girls,” Bethany said. “I try my best and I do everything I can for this team.”
The Couganeers play host to O'Fallon Christian on Thursday and at DuBourg on Friday, needing wins in both games to tie Rosati-Kain for first.
“Their pitcher was faster than a lot of the other ones we've seen, so we weren't really used to it,” Miller said. “We can't worry about this now. We've got to work hard and (finish the conference race) and then work hard and come out ready to give it our all in districts.”
