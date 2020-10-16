Rosati-Kain standout Bethany suspended for playing in club game

Rosati-Kain standout softball pitcher Mya Bethany was suspended Friday, hours before the team's appearance in a district championship game.

Bethany was suspended for playing in a club tournament last weekend in Indianapolis, according to her father, Corey Bethany. She was not allowed to play Friday in the Kougars' loss to Webster Groves in the Class 4 District 2 final and also is suspended for the first two games of the school's girls basketball season.

"We feel blindsided by this,” Corey Bethany said.

A senior, Mya Bethany had a 7-0 pitching record this season and helped the Kougars reach the championship game of the district tournament by striking out 17 batters Thursday in a 2-0 win over host Windsor.

Corey Bethany said he was under the impression his daughter could compete on the club level and still remain eligible.

Rosati-Kain principal Tery McNamee declined comment. Attempts to reach Rosati-Kain athletics director Mel Wilson for comment were not successful.