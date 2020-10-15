Rosati-Kain's Bethany overwhelms Windsor on way to district final

IMPERIAL — Mya Bethany felt like a caged lion.
The Rosati-Kain senior pitcher was miserable during every second of the COVID-19 break, which kept St. Louis County softball teams off the field until October.
"I was nervous every day," she said. "Not playing and not knowing if we were ever going to play — just awful."
The Kougars finally got the green light Oct. 2.
And Bethany breathed a sigh of relief.
"I knew there wasn't much time so we had to make every second count," she said.
Bethany has done just that — and more.
The diminutive left-hander struck out 17 batters and used her speed to push across the go-ahead run as Rosati-Kain knocked off Windsor 2-0 in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 2 tournament Thursday in downtown Imperial.
The Kougars (8-0) advanced to face Webster Groves (12-2) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Friday.
Bethany has been dominant in the circle during the Kougars' eight-game, 13-day abbreviated schedule. She improved to 7-0 and has allowed just one earned run in 45-plus innings for a microscopic 0.15 ERA. She is averaging 16.37 strikeouts per seven innings and fanned 20 batters Oct. 8 in a 3-1 win over Nerinx Hall.
Her performance Thursday may have been her best of the season.
"She's always like that," Rosati-Kain senior catcher Rachel Martin said. "People are impressed when they see her do things like she did (Thursday night) — but to us, it's normal."
Bethany, whose father, Corey, is the running backs coach at Lindenwood University, struck out the side three times against Windsor (13-11). At one point, she fanned 10 of 11 hitters.
"I was super-pumped by my team," Bethany said. "They were there from the jump."
Bethany never let a runner get past second base and was never in any serious danger.
"She's been lights out," Rosati-Kain coach Dan Schulte said. "She hits her spots. She's been a terror with the bat, too."
Bethany has 10 hits in her last 11 at-bats and is hitting an eye-popping .739.
She went 2-for-2 against Windsor.
Despite her pitching and hitting prowess, it was her speed on the bases that played a key role in the outcome.
Bethany drew an intentional/unintentional walk to lead off the sixth. She then zipped from first to third on a sacrifice bunt to the right side by Kate Kleinigger. Martin followed with a two-strike sharp grounder to second that allowed Bethany, who was off with the ping of the bat, to score easily. The ball was booted, allowing Martin to reach safely.
Another error and bobble on a rundown allowed the second run to come across.
Bethany was able to outduel Windsor freshman Riley Fender, who struck out eight and allowed just four hits.
"A game like this, when nobody's scoring, keeps my energy up," Bethany said.
Seniors Kate O'Connell and Halie Maness added hits for the winners.
The Kougars feel like they are finally rounding into midseason form at the perfect time.
"There's still a lot to work on," Schulte said. "We're getting there."
Windsor played well but simply couldn't solve Bethany.
"We thought we would be able to put the bat on the ball a little bit better," Windsor coach Wayne Montgomery said. "She pitched a great game."
Bethany and her batterymate are just happy to be playing — and winning.
"I so glad that we're here," Martin said. "Games like this, winning like this, it gives me the chills."
Earlier, Webster Groves won its third game in a row and has outscored its opponents 166-47 this season.
Senior catcher Hannah Jansen powered the attack with a three-run homer in the third inning. Incarnate Word finished 5-7.
The Statesmen reached the quarterfinal round last year before losing to Northwest-Cedar Hill.
"We're comfortable with our at-bats and we like our pitchers," Webster Groves coach Bryan Gibson said. "We feel really good with the way we're playing. We've got some room to go, but I like where we're at."
