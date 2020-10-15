Rosati-Kain's Bethany overwhelms Windsor on way to district final

Her performance Thursday may have been her best of the season.

"She's always like that," Rosati-Kain senior catcher Rachel Martin said. "People are impressed when they see her do things like she did (Thursday night) — but to us, it's normal."

Bethany, whose father, Corey, is the running backs coach at Lindenwood University, struck out the side three times against Windsor (13-11). At one point, she fanned 10 of 11 hitters.

"I was super-pumped by my team," Bethany said. "They were there from the jump."

Bethany never let a runner get past second base and was never in any serious danger.

"She's been lights out," Rosati-Kain coach Dan Schulte said. "She hits her spots. She's been a terror with the bat, too."

Bethany has 10 hits in her last 11 at-bats and is hitting an eye-popping .739.

She went 2-for-2 against Windsor.

Despite her pitching and hitting prowess, it was her speed on the bases that played a key role in the outcome.