Fort Zumwalt West's Kate Thurman smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a softball game against Holt on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Claudia Adam (right) scores on a wild pitch by Fort Zumwalt West's Lexi Barnes, who covers home during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Lexy Smith smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Kelby Robinson (1) slides safely into second base as the wide throw gets past Fort Zumwalt West shortstop Leah Barnes during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Claudia Adam (14) slides safely into second base past the tag of Fort Zumwalt West shortstop Leah Barnes duirng a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt outfielder Mallory Gomski catches a fly ball during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West shortstop Leah Barnes (right) stretches to get a force out on Holt's Lexy Smith during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Julia Crenshaw (right) dives safely into second base as the throw gets past Holt shortstop Lexy Smith during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West softball coach Ryan Oetting flashes the signs at third base during a game against Holt on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Claudia Adam (14) slides safely into second base ahead of the tag of Fort Zumwalt West shortstop Leah Barnes during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt catcher Kenna Poeling has a pitch glance off her glove during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt softball coach Joel Adam tells his runner at second base that there are two outs during a game against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West second baseman Mia Houston throws a Holt batter out at first base during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West outfielder Tatum Gerwitz throws the ball back in after fielding a Holt hit during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Claudia Adam (14) gets a high five from teammate Kelby Robinson after scoring a run during a softball game on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Emma Roseberry pitches during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Lizzy Crews pitches during a softball game against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Lexi Barnes pitches during a softball game against Holt on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, MO. — Her physical condition has been rather forgettable this week, but Holt senior pitcher Emma Roseberry will want to keep her on-field memories around for awhile.
Battling the symptoms of a cold all week, Roseberry went a perfect 3-for-3 in the circle against ranked opponents. The most recent performance might be the most noteworthy as she earned the win and the save in an 8-5 win over GAC South rival Fort Zumwalt West on Friday.
Roseberry pitched into the sixth inning before giving up a home run to West catcher Kate Thurman, who cut Holt's advantage to 7-5. Roseberry returned two outs later to earn the four-out save.
“I don't think that's ever happened to me,” Roseberry said. “It feels amazing. Once I came off the field, I was mad. My teammates calmed me down and I realized I might have to pitch again. I went into the dugout and got focused and got ready. To come back form the home run, it felt good. I was out there coughing and spitting all game. It felt great to get over (feeling bad) and help my team. I knew my team would come back in and help me with good at-bats and good defense, and that's what happened.”
Holt (4-0, 2-0 GAC South, No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) used three sixth-inning runs to erase a 4-4 tie.
Sophomore shortstop Lexy Smith delivered the key shot with a two-run home run off the bat of sophomore shortstop Lexy Smith.
“It felt really good to do it, but I didn't know the ball went over the wall,” Smith said. “I was kind of struggling with my baserunning at the time. We didn't come out with the intensity we needed. We worked hard as a team and were able to get the good result.”
After Thurman's blast put the Indians up for good, a key defensive replacement paid dividends.
Senior outfielder Tatum Green reached in the top of the seventh on a bunt hit, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Perhaps just as important, Holt coach Joel Adam said, was the full-extension diving catch Green made near the left-field line to record the second out in the bottom of the seventh.
“We've got so much depth on this team, that's why we want everybody ready to go,” Adam said. “When you have a kid in there hitting the way (starting left fielder) Mallory Gomski was, you're not going to pinch hit for her. (Green) was a defensive replacement. To see her come through in both facets of the game was exciting.”
West senior pitcher Lexi Barnes took the loss for the Jaguars (5-1, 0-1, No. 4 LS), who were coming off the first Parkway Tournament championship in school history.
“The girls fought hard today, came back and didn't quit,” West coach Ryan Oetting said. “I'm real proud of them. To play a game like this after playing five games the first three days of the season is really something. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes, but the girls really battled.”
For Roseberry, the chance to get some rest and relaxation after wins over ranked foes Seckman, Troy and now West, is a relief.
“I don't know what this is, my voice just sounds so bad,” Roseberry said. “Yesterday's game (a win over No. 1 LS Troy), I was exhausted, so I just had to push through. I get to (relax) now.”
