Sawvell powers Zumwalt West past Howell Central in GAC South showdown

COTTLEVILLE — Kelsey Sawvell will never live it down.

The freshman became confused earlier in the season after the Fort Zumwalt West softball team played five successive games in the Parkway Tournament to begin the campaign.

In a regular-season contest at Holt, the first non-tournament game of the year, she asked her teammates in the dugout whether West was the home or road squad for the game in Wentzville.

Teams traditionally toss a coin to determine who bats first in tournament affairs at neutral sites.

"I had a feeling we were away, but I just had to ask the question to be sure," Sawvell said. "Then it hit me, 'Why did I ask that question? Everybody's going to make fun of me forever.' "

It has now become commonplace for players to jokingly ask Sawvell the same question before each game.

The query was thrown in her direction several times prior to Monday's GAC South showdown at Francis Howell Central.

"We're never going to let her forget about it," West junior outfielder Danielle Blackstun said. "Got to ask her every game just to confirm it. It's a tradition now."

Sawvell certainly isn't confused once she hits the diamond.