Sawvell powers Zumwalt West past Howell Central in GAC South showdown

COTTLEVILLE — Kelsey Sawvell will never live it down.
The freshman became confused earlier in the season after the Fort Zumwalt West softball team played five successive games in the Parkway Tournament to begin the campaign.
In a regular-season contest at Holt, the first non-tournament game of the year, she asked her teammates in the dugout whether West was the home or road squad for the game in Wentzville.
Teams traditionally toss a coin to determine who bats first in tournament affairs at neutral sites.
"I had a feeling we were away, but I just had to ask the question to be sure," Sawvell said. "Then it hit me, 'Why did I ask that question? Everybody's going to make fun of me forever.' "
It has now become commonplace for players to jokingly ask Sawvell the same question before each game.
The query was thrown in her direction several times prior to Monday's GAC South showdown at Francis Howell Central.
"We're never going to let her forget about it," West junior outfielder Danielle Blackstun said. "Got to ask her every game just to confirm it. It's a tradition now."
Sawvell certainly isn't confused once she hits the diamond.
The multi-talented catcher had three hits and reached base in all four trips to the plate Monday in leading the Jaguars to an 11-3 win over Howell Central.
West (15-6, 4-2) won its sixth successive game and moved into a tie with Central (15-6, 4-2) for the top spot in the six-team loop.
The no-longer-confused Sawvell has been on a big-time tear at the plate. She is hitting a whopping .517 with a team-best 29 RBI. Sawvell has 10 hits in her last 14 at-bats with nine RBI.
Most impressively, she has not struck out in 75 plate appearances this season.
"She takes at-bats like she's been doing this a long, long time," West coach Ryan Oetting said. "It's awesome to see."
Sawvell drilled run-scoring hits in the first and fourth innings to stake her team to a 5-1 lead.
The newbie received plenty of help from her hard-hitting teammates. Senior right-handed pitcher Lydia Feiste drilled a three-run homer. Blackstun, who triggers the attack from the leadoff spot in the order, also added three hits. Mackenzie Knehans, Lauren Rowland and Nalla Houston reached base three times each.
West has outscored its opponents 67-19 during the six-game run and has plated at least 10 runs in each victory.
"Our bats have come alive," Oetting said. "This is what we've expected all along."
The Jaguars blitzed the field in winning a tournament in Jackson over the weekend. They carried the momentum from those triumphs into league play Monday.
"At first we were a new team trying to figure everything out," Blackstun said. "Once we got our bats working, our chemistry has been way better."
West scored three runs in the opening frame as the first five batters reached safely. Sawvell and Feiste drove in runs with key hits.
The Jaguars plated three more tallies in the fourth. Sawvell started the uprising with a run-scoring hit. Rowland also added an RBI double.
Central battled back to within 6-3 on a hit from Ashley Leible in the fourth. But Feiste triggered a five-run outburst with her fourth homer of the season in the sixth inning.
West, which has won eight of the last 10 games between the teams, appears to be clicking on all cylinders as the regular season heads into its final two weeks.
"We keep putting the ball in play like we have and we'll have a shot," Oetting said of a potential postseason run.
Central banged out eight hits against Feiste, who improved to 10-3. The Spartans made fielding errors in each of West's three big uprisings.
"This is what happens when you make a couple mistakes against really good teams," Central coach Zack Sheets said. "They did a lot of really good things and they make us pay for it."