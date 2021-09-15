Scholtz comes through in clutch to lead Summit to Suburban Showdown crown

KIRKWOOD — Sami Scholtz didn't have time to think.
Much less warm up.
The Summit High junior right-hander was thrust right into the thick of the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown on Wednesday at the Kirkwood Athletic Association.
After a freak accident felled senior starting hurler Kyleigh Villarreal, Scholtz was called upon to save the day.
Literally.
Scholtz responded by pitching back-to-back complete games to propel the Falcons to the title of the power-packed two-day, 12-team affair.
"It all happened so quickly," Scholtz said.
Scholtz was masterful in twirling a four-hit shutout as Summit squeezed past Marquette 3-0 in the championship tilt. She struck out 11 and walked two in the contest, which was halted in the bottom of the sixth due to time constraints.
Rain Tuesday forced all teams to play three games on Wednesday.
Summit coach Doug Robinson was planning to alternate Villarreal and Scholtz throughout the afternoon and evening.
But Villarreal was hit in the face by a return throw from senior catcher Camryn Kessler in the final inning of a 4-1 win over Fox in the quarterfinal round. The blow forced Villarreal to the sidelines for the rest of the day.
Enter Scholtz, who knew she had to come through under some tough circumstances.
"I feel like everyone on this team is so close and watching someone that is like a sister to us go out, it's really tough," Scholtz said.
Robinson was overwhelmed by the courage that Scholtz displayed.
"What an effort?" he said. "To come out and battle like that. Just awesome."
Scholtz tossed her first complete game of the day in a 7-6 win over Washington in the semifinals.
"I got a little tired in end," she said. "I think the sun was getting to me."
Scholtz, who improved to 8-0, quickly re-grouped by throwing what she said was her best game of the season. She was in total control with six strikeouts over the first three innings and never felt threatened.
"She earned every out that she got," Marquette coach Adam Sterling said. "In a tournament like this, every out when you're talking about the fifth game in two days, is a testament of grit and determination and you could tell she had that in the circle all night."
Kessler provided all the offense that Scholtz needed with a long two-run homer to left-center in the opening inning. Kessler, who is headed Jefferson College in Hillsboro, also added a run-scoring hit in the final inning.
"It broke my heart to see (Villarreal) get hurt, partially because it was my fault," Kessler said. "But we picked her up by bringing these (first-place medals) home for her."
Kessler's team-high third round-tripper of the season was the biggest blow in a tightly played pitcher's duel. Marquette junior Natalie Cox made just one mistake over the first four innings. Junior Maddie Carney kept her team in it the rest of the way.
Falcons senior Grace McGinnis drilled a one-out hit ahead of Kessler's home run.
Summit (16-0) kept its unbeaten string alive with three wins in a matter of just over five hours. Kessler had three of her team's eight hits in the title affair. Abby Ulsas added a big hit and Skylar Zentner reached base twice.
"We knew against tough competition like this we had to kick it in gear," Kessler said. "And we did it."
Marquette sophomore speedster Carle Bachman had two hits, including a leadoff double to start the game.
"At this point in the season, I just want our girls to be in as many games against good competition as possible," Sterling said. "All of this is a dress rehearsal for mid-October and if this helps get our engines revved for that, then this was a good tournament for us."