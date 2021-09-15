Scholtz comes through in clutch to lead Summit to Suburban Showdown crown

Enter Scholtz, who knew she had to come through under some tough circumstances.

"I feel like everyone on this team is so close and watching someone that is like a sister to us go out, it's really tough," Scholtz said.

Robinson was overwhelmed by the courage that Scholtz displayed.

"What an effort?" he said. "To come out and battle like that. Just awesome."

Scholtz tossed her first complete game of the day in a 7-6 win over Washington in the semifinals.

"I got a little tired in end," she said. "I think the sun was getting to me."

Scholtz, who improved to 8-0, quickly re-grouped by throwing what she said was her best game of the season. She was in total control with six strikeouts over the first three innings and never felt threatened.

"She earned every out that she got," Marquette coach Adam Sterling said. "In a tournament like this, every out when you're talking about the fifth game in two days, is a testament of grit and determination and you could tell she had that in the circle all night."