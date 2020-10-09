Seiler provides jolt for Eureka in victory

EUREKA — Senior right fielder Abbey Seiler and the Eureka High softball team got the pick-me-up it needed Friday with a 12-6 nonconference victory against Sullivan.

The Wildcats were coming off consecutive losses to Marquette and Lafayette earlier in the week.

“We all did a lot to push the team momentum forward going into districts,” Seiler said. “I love being able to do my part in picking up the team. We all work hard to pick each other up. We needed this after those games.”

Seiler lit the fuse by going 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBI. She also scored a pair of runs, including one when she stole home in a five-run third inning. She started the scoring in the key frame with a two-run single to put the team ahead for good.

Eureka's offensive explosion came after Sullivan leadoff hitter Kayla Ulrich hit a two-run home run in the top of the third for a short-lived lead.

Prior to her offensive work in the third, Seiler opened the scoring in the second when she crossed home plate after a leadoff hit and added a RBI single in the fourth to make it 9-2.

Eureka coach Mark Mosley said the success enjoyed by Seiler isn’t surprising, considering the work she puts in on a daily basis.