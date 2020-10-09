Seiler provides jolt for Eureka in victory

EUREKA — Senior right fielder Abbey Seiler and the Eureka High softball team got the pick-me-up it needed Friday with a 12-6 nonconference victory against Sullivan.
The Wildcats were coming off consecutive losses to Marquette and Lafayette earlier in the week.
“We all did a lot to push the team momentum forward going into districts,” Seiler said. “I love being able to do my part in picking up the team. We all work hard to pick each other up. We needed this after those games.”
Seiler lit the fuse by going 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBI. She also scored a pair of runs, including one when she stole home in a five-run third inning. She started the scoring in the key frame with a two-run single to put the team ahead for good.
Eureka's offensive explosion came after Sullivan leadoff hitter Kayla Ulrich hit a two-run home run in the top of the third for a short-lived lead.
Prior to her offensive work in the third, Seiler opened the scoring in the second when she crossed home plate after a leadoff hit and added a RBI single in the fourth to make it 9-2.
Eureka coach Mark Mosley said the success enjoyed by Seiler isn’t surprising, considering the work she puts in on a daily basis.
“Abbey always has really productive at bats and it doesn’t always show in her stat line,” Mosley said. “She might go up there with a runner on second and get out, but she moves the runner over to third on a ground out. Abbey is a smart hitter. I have a lot of confidence in her. She goes out there with the mindset that she’s trying to do her job every time.”
The Wildcats (7-2, No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) built a sizable lead at 12-3 headed into the seventh before Sullivan (16-8, No. 2 small schools) tacked on a trio of runs.
Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said that game came with a valuable set of lessons.
Even though the Eagles fell to a Class 5 team, the team’s play will have to be better if a district title and beyond are in the plans.
“I felt like we gave it a good first three innings but then there were some plays we should have made,” Crump said. “If you score six runs, you should be in a ball game. If you’re going to let up 12, then you have to score 13. That’s what you have to do next week (in districts) or you’re done.”
Senior Rylie Maze earned the win for Eureka.
Mosley said the rebound was important because, after a game Saturday at Summit, the Wildcats jump into Class 5 District 2 play against Parkway South in quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“Sullivan is a really nice team,” Mosley said. “All we walked about what, going into a real tough district, trying to build momentum. It’s going to be obnoxiously difficult, so we’re trying to build momentum going into that. A district that has Parkway South as a No. 5 seed with their pitcher is obnoxiously difficult.”
