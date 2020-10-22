Short-handed Sullivan shuts out Logan-Rogersville; Zumwalt West comes up just short

The Sullivan High softball team faced a daunting task Thursday.

Not only were the Eagles taking on the No. 1 team in the state in Class 3 – Logan-Rogersville – in the quarterfinal round but they were also doing so without three contributors, who were forced to stay home under coronavirus quarantine.

Sullivan shook off all of the distractions in knocking off the high-powered Wildcats 4-0.

Sullivan (19-9) will host Bowling Green (19-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a state semifinal.

“This feels good because we had a lot of pep talks that really focused on not moving too fast and that’s how we approached this game,” said junior shortstop Kayla Ulrich, who drove in all four runs. “We had a lot of new players in different positions because of what happened and it took a lot of focus. We just had to go play-by-play, out-by-out and inning-by-inning.”

The Eagles used the pitching of senior Hanna Johanning to stymie Logan-Rogersville, which beat Sullivan 8-4 earlier in the season.

Johanning tossed a complete-game shutout and was in control from start to finish.