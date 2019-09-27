Subscribe for 99¢
Fort Zumwalt East 3, Union 2

Fort Zumwalt East's Jessica Kennon (left) and Fort Zumwalt East's Jocelyn Abbott (right) congratulate pitcher Chloe Smallfield for striking out the first Union batter during a softball game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Gordon Radford

O'FALLON, MO. — Fort Zumwalt East junior Chloe Smallfield got to enjoy her rare Friday night off.

Smallfield, a pitcher for the Lions softball team and a drum major for the marching band, got to enjoy an early start to her night after helping pitch Zumwalt East  to a 3-2 win over Union in the opening round of the Fort Zumwalt North softball tournament Friday afternoon.

With the band not playing at the football team's road game and the earlier-than-usual Friday softball game, Smallfield was awarded a rare breather.

“I've been in band since my freshman year,” Smallfield said. “It can be tough sometimes. I just was able to be drum major this year and I am very excited. It's an exciting role to be a part of, but balancing the two can be very difficult. There are a lot of commitment issues, like (Saturday) we have the rest of this tournament but there is also a band competition. It's a lot of juggling. There are times when I feel like I don't leave school, but I love it.”

The win put Zumwalt East (10-4) into the semifinal round at 10 a.m. Saturday against Wright City (12-2) before the final round of games immediately following.

In the circle, Smallfield did not allow an earned run to Union (5-8) while giving up four hits, striking out eight and walking two. She also capped a two-run sixth with a bloop single to right field to drive in the eventual game-winning run.

“Our main strategy was to put the ball in play and just do what we can do,” Smallfield said. “With the game on the line, I knew I had to put the ball in play. My hit was a little blooper, but I got the job done.”

Union pitcher Kelsie Hardester carried a perfect game into the fifth inning before Zumwalt East rallied.

Hardester was perfect through 4 1/3 innings and didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning. Zumwalt East trailed 2-1 before adding two in the sixth for the comeback victory.

“Kelsie is doing phenomenal, she's a great pitcher,” Wildcats coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We're also normally a big-hitting team and we just haven't been producing this year.”

