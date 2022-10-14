Softball district roundup: Warrenton walks it off; Valley Park claims first district title

Warrenton High freshman Makayla Witthaus was not about to let down her older sister.

Witthaus ripped a game-ending single in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Warriors to a 2-1 win over Parkway North in the Class 4 District 4 softball championship Friday at Fort Zuwmalt East.

Warrenton (15-8) will host Incarnate Word (11-20) in a state quarterfinal Wednesday.

Witthaus made a winner out of her senior sister, starting pitcher Kylie Witthaus.

“I didn’t want her to have to go through another inning,” Makayla said. “As soon as I hit the ball, I jumped up. It was a great feeling.”

The hit broke up a pitching duel between Kylie Witthaus and Parkway North ace Addy Denny, who struck out 11 and walked two.

Kylie Witthaus fanned 15 and walked one in improving to 14-8. She also drove in the Warriors' first run of the game.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Warrenton coach Chad Berrey said.

Parkway North finished 17-10.

Valley Park 4, Montgomery County 3: Junior Elsie McCabe ripped a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Hawks in the Class 2 District 4 title game in Valley Park.

The Hawks (14-11) claimed the first district crown in program history and will host either Fayette (24-2) or Russellville (21-7) at 4 p.m. Thursday in downtown Valley Park. Fayette and Russellville are scheduled to play for the Class 2 District 3 title at 2 p.m. Saturday at South Callaway.

“It was a little nerve-wracking,” McCabe said. “It was pretty amazing. All of our seniors really wanted it and we all came together.”

Abby Scott added a key hit for Valley Park, which has won three in a row.

McCabe also was the winning pitcher. She did not allow an earned run in her seven-inning stint.

Josie Menley began the winning rally with a single. Katie Mann added an infield hit to set the stage for the winning run.

“It was a great game on both sides,” Valley Park coach Katie Alexander. “We had our best girls up in the seventh and that’s how we walked it off.”

Lindbergh 3, Oakville 2: The Flyers beat the host team to win the Class 5 District 1 title, the program's first since 2004.

Lindbergh (21-9), which snapped a five-game losing streak to Oakville (18-11) that dated to 2018, advanced to play at Marquette in Class 5 quarterfinal Wednesday.

Washington 2, Summit 0: The defending Class 4 state champion Blue Jays (32-3) marched on with a shutout of the Falcons (23-5) in the District 2 final at Windsor.

Washington advanced to play host to Cape Notre Dame on Wednesday in a Class 5 quarterfinal.

Incarnate Word 14, Nerinx Hall 2: The Red Knights (11-20) kept alive hope of a fourth final four berth in six seasons by beating their Metro Women's Athletics Association rival in the Class 4 District 3 final at IWA.