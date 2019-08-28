Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/28/2019
Large SchoolsLast Week
1. Troy Buchanan (0-0)NR
2. Marquette (0-0)NR
3. Hillsboro (0-0)NR
4. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0)NR
5. Holt (0-0)NR
6. Oakville (0-0)NR
7. Eureka (0-0)NR
8. Seckman (0-0)NR
9. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0)NR
10. Francis Howell Central (0-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/28/2019
Small SchoolsLast Week
1. Sullivan (0-0)NR
2. St. Charles (0-0)NR
3. Union (0-0)NR
4. Rosati-Kain (0-0)NR
5. Borgia (0-0)NR
6. Lutheran South (0-0)NR
7. Notre Dame (0-0)NR
8. St. Dominic (0-0)NR
9. Hancock (0-0)NR
10. De Soto (0-0)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

Tags

View comments