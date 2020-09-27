Softball notebook: County coaches aim to cram games into schedule; Lightbody has come a long way

Ilencia Lightbody has spent the better part of her high school career fine-tuning her approach to the game of softball.
Lightbody, a senior outfielder at Timberland, didn’t really take up the game at the club level until her freshman year and, due to some setbacks, almost never saw it through.
She credits her parents – Kyle and Michelle Lightbody – as the steadying force that allowed her to persevere through some dark times.
“It was really hard in the beginning and a few times I was like ‘I don’t know if I really want to play anymore.’ I was like ‘I’m not good,’” Lightbody said. “My parents were there to tell me that I could do it. I kept pushing through it. I kept putting those hours and putting in that work. I didn’t see it, at first, pay off but it definitely feels really good to be where I am now.”
Those times have passed, though, and it’s Lightbody and Timberland (8-7) that are reaping the rewards.
Lightbody currently sits fourth in the metro area in hitting at .522. She also owns a 1.065 slugging percentage, an area-leading six triples, three home runs and 15 RBI. Additionally, the fleet-footed Lightbody has stolen a team-high eight bases.
Timberland coach Andy Zerr said there is nary a soul that outworks Lightbody.
“She takes endless swings, she is a cage rat that works extremely hard,” Zerr said. “She works until she feels right, until she gets it right and is happy with her results. When she gets up there, she has a plan and she is confident. Her confidence is soaring right now. Ever since she walked in this fall, her confidence has been through the roof, off the charts. She has been ready to go since day one.”
Lightbody started the season with a 13-game hitting streak that ended in the Wolves’ win over St. Charles in the first game of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, which the team won as the No. 5 seed.
“Even though things did develop late in the game, the hard work I’ve put in has paid off,” Lightbody said. “It definitely feels really good to see.”
COUNTY COACHES DOUBLE UP ON GAMES IN TIME LEFT
With this week seeing the start of the season for the majority of softball teams in St. Louis county, time is scarce in which to get games in.
That’s why local coaches are aiming to double up as much as possible.
Area teams – Webster Groves, Oakville, Parkway North and Pattonville – have scheduled doubleheaders the next two Saturdays before the regular season runs out.
Webster coach Bryan Gibson said that with more than a month of workouts under team’s belts, coaches and players are raring to go.
“We are just thrilled to have games to play in,” Gibson said. “We’ve been practicing for five weeks so we are going to try and reward the girls for their work in practice with as many innings as we can schedule.”
According to the schedule provided to STLhighschoolsports.com, on Oct. 3, Eureka and Summit, Oakville and Webster Groves, Parkway West and Pattonville and Parkway North and Lutheran South will all play twin bills.
The final Saturday of the season features Oakville against Kirkwood, Pattonville playing Parkway North and Parkway South opposing Webster.
Gibson said he feels confident that with the weekday games the next two weeks scheduled in front of the doubleheader Saturdays should be no problem.
“We are carrying a lot of kids on the roster, especially considering we don’t have a lot of games to work with,” Gibson said. “We have three senior pitchers that pitched a good part of the summer, plus a junior and sophomore pitcher we could use if need be in the doubleheaders. We feel fine about spreading the workload around. We are pretty lucky to have numbers, particularly (with) pitchers, so we figured we would take as many games as we could get in the time that we have.”
LOVEALL ENJOYING SUCCESS AT THE PLATE FOR FOX
In many cases, any extra offense a coach can get from a catcher – who already plays a demanding defensive position – is an added bonus.
For Fox junior Brooke Loveall, though, success as a hitter has become an expectation for the Warriors and coach Rachel Sauer.
Loveall leads the Warriors (9-4) in several offensive categories.
Included among those are: batting average (.516), slugging percentage (.968) and home runs (three). She is tied for the team lead in RBI, with 15.
“Being a catcher, it helps a lot because it’s easier to see pitches out of the hand,” Loveall said. “It also helps to know the umpire’s strike zone before you go up to the plate. Also, working on my hitting helps a lot, too.”
The junior is riding a five-game hitting streak, dating back to her going 0-for-2, but with two walks in the Warriors’ championship win over the host school to win the Seckman Tournament. She has reached base in every game.
Sauer said that Loveall’s discerning eye is definitely a plus, but it’s the hours of work at practicing her craft that’s helping her come up big.
“She’s had good years at the plate but this year, she’s definitely zoned in,” Sauer said. “She’s seeing the ball well and she’s jumping on pitcher’s mistakes. That’s got to be her game plan. If they know she’s a good hitter, she’s got to capitalize on every mistake a pitcher makes.”
Loveall, who plays in the summer for the Missouri Bombers 18U Gold, said he current concerns are two-fold.
“I’m really enjoying this season, I have some great teammates here and I really love these girls so much,” Loveall said. “The other big thing I want to do now is work hard to make sure I do (draw attention from colleges). My goal is to play at the next level and that work has already started. I really want to keep playing and I know I have to keep working hard to do that.”
AROUND THE BASES
• Saturday was a big day for coach Fred Ross and the Wright City softball team. In winning a pair of games – 7-5 over St. Charles and 19-4 over Winfield – the Wildcats not only won the consolation title at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, but the team also earned Ross his 200th career win.
• The Owensville softball team has been on a tear lately. After starting the season by splitting the team’s first 10 games, the Dutchgirls (12-6) have won seven of the team’s last eight.
• St. Charles senior Breanna Hallowell is currently leading the area in hitting with an average of .583. She is riding a six-game hitting streak.
