Softball notebook: County coaches aim to cram games into schedule; Lightbody has come a long way

Sauer said that Loveall’s discerning eye is definitely a plus, but it’s the hours of work at practicing her craft that’s helping her come up big.

“She’s had good years at the plate but this year, she’s definitely zoned in,” Sauer said. “She’s seeing the ball well and she’s jumping on pitcher’s mistakes. That’s got to be her game plan. If they know she’s a good hitter, she’s got to capitalize on every mistake a pitcher makes.”

Loveall, who plays in the summer for the Missouri Bombers 18U Gold, said he current concerns are two-fold.

“I’m really enjoying this season, I have some great teammates here and I really love these girls so much,” Loveall said. “The other big thing I want to do now is work hard to make sure I do (draw attention from colleges). My goal is to play at the next level and that work has already started. I really want to keep playing and I know I have to keep working hard to do that.”

AROUND THE BASES

• Saturday was a big day for coach Fred Ross and the Wright City softball team. In winning a pair of games – 7-5 over St. Charles and 19-4 over Winfield – the Wildcats not only won the consolation title at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, but the team also earned Ross his 200th career win.