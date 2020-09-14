Softball notebook: Crenshaw powers Fort Zumwalt West; Orchard Farm postpones at least one game because of COVID

Orchard Farm athletics director Eric Schroer said the school's softball game Tuesday against St. Charles has been postponed because of a positive coronavirus test for someone in relation to the team.

“There has been a confirmed positive with a student, so there will have to be some rescheduling that will have to take place,” Schroer said. “We’re working through that process. That decision will be left up to our nurse, who will coordinate with the St. Charles County health department. They’ll determine what students will be out and for how long. We do anticipate rescheduling a couple of games over the next couple of weeks.”

The Eagles (1-4) played a pair of games last week, winning 12-7 at St. Charles West on Sept. 8 and losing 10-1 at home Sept. 10 in a pair of Gateway Athletic Conference North Division games.

Next week, Orchard Farm is scheduled to play Sept. 22 at Warrenton and Sept. 24 against Lutheran St. Charles, but Schroer said those contests remain up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.

“We will be proceeding with caution, doing everything that we’re asked to do,” Schroer said. “Our plan is to follow the guidance of the health department and we believe that will allow us to get the season going again after a brief break. We’ll try to get back on track.”