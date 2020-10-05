Softball notebook: Lafayette makes most of limited time; Bethany has great start for Rosati-Kain

For as strong as the pitching has been out of the gate, Sommer and the team’s offense have been equally dynamic.

Lafayette is averaging 7.1 runs per game with Sommer (.609 average, five RBI), Adzick (.600, six RBI) and Wasson (.480, three home runs, 13 RBI) leading the way.

Wasson said that the way everything has come together has been amazing. She added that a great start is only a portion of the battle as the team will be ready to take its best shot at a deep postseason run.

“With how we have been rolling in recent games, it is easy to say we will be more than ready,” Wasson said. “If we continue keeping the bats hot and errors to a minimum we will be in a great position. As long as we keep the same mindset as we do for all the other games, which is one game at a time, the 2020 Lafayette softball team will be one to remember.”

While next week’s Class 5 District 2 tournament at Lakeview Park in Washington looms, Lewis said that the team won’t change its approach to the postseason, even given its truncated schedule.