Softball notebook: Lafayette makes most of limited time; Bethany has great start for Rosati-Kain

With the postseason fast approaching and just a handful of days to have played games, it could be easy to believe that the Lafayette softball team is stuck playing catch up.
That’s not the case says Lancers senior infielder Katie Sommer.
The numbers put up by the team since starting the season Sept. 23 back up Sommer’s claims as Lafayette (7-0) has gotten off to a quick start. That quick start is important because district playoffs are set to begin next week.
“With a month of practice and now a handful of games under our belts, we are definitely ready for the postseason,” Sommer said. “Most of us played and traveled all summer for our club teams, which helps us prepare for big games during high school season. And our core group of players has been competing together since middle school, so we understand our roles and what it takes to achieve success.”
Other than a pair of high-scoring wins against Northwest-Cedar Hill and Parkway West, Lafayette has been playing tight defense.
In wins over Liberty and Marquette, the Lancers allowed just one run while Lafayette owns shutout wins over St. Joseph’s, Lindbergh and Seckman.
Lancers coach Ashley Lewis said the tandem of Landee Wasson (5-0 record, .42 earned run average) and Kaley Adzick (2-0, 1.62) have been equally tough.
“Our pitching has been outstanding,” Lewis said. “Landee Wasson and Kaley Adzick are gamers. These two girls come to compete every day of the week and then some and they deserve all the success in the world. Our defense is right behind our pitchers. What I love about high school ball is sometimes these girls have to step up and play another position to do what is best for their team. I am so lucky to have such unselfish girls that I can ask them to do that for our team.”
For as strong as the pitching has been out of the gate, Sommer and the team’s offense have been equally dynamic.
Lafayette is averaging 7.1 runs per game with Sommer (.609 average, five RBI), Adzick (.600, six RBI) and Wasson (.480, three home runs, 13 RBI) leading the way.
Wasson said that the way everything has come together has been amazing. She added that a great start is only a portion of the battle as the team will be ready to take its best shot at a deep postseason run.
“With how we have been rolling in recent games, it is easy to say we will be more than ready,” Wasson said. “If we continue keeping the bats hot and errors to a minimum we will be in a great position. As long as we keep the same mindset as we do for all the other games, which is one game at a time, the 2020 Lafayette softball team will be one to remember.”
While next week’s Class 5 District 2 tournament at Lakeview Park in Washington looms, Lewis said that the team won’t change its approach to the postseason, even given its truncated schedule.
“Nope, it is no different,” Lewis said. “We just focus on us and go from there. We are just so excited to play, we can't stand it. Every day has been a gift and we are unwrapping it like a kid on Christmas morning. We have been ready from the beginning and will not take this chance to compete and play the game we all love for granted.”
BETHANY BEGINS WITH A BANG FOR ROSATI-KAIN
While there is a much smaller sample size than their Wildwood counterpart, the Rosati-Kain softball team is off to an equally unblemished start, thanks in large part to senior Mya Bethany.
All Bethany did in the Kougars’ 7-2 win Oct. 2 at Westminster was strike out 17 batters and allow two hits. Bethany credited those around her for her success, but she said she really felt that senior catcher Rachel Martin’s work meant the world to her.
“The positivity from my teammates really pumped me up,” Bethany said. “My catcher did a great job framing pitches and was really positive and that helped me so much.”
For as good as she was in the field, Rosati coach Dan Schulte said Bethany had a great day at the plate. The coach said the senior clearly took the lead in all aspects of the win.
“She was dynamite,” Schulte said. “She wasn’t giving her fielders a whole lot of work. It was a pretty good day on the pitcher’s mound. She was hitting her spots and putting the ball wherever she wants. She was dynamite batting, too. She had three hits.”
Bethany, who hit .564 and drove in 17 runs as a junior as well as owning a 13-5 record last season, says the team is ready for the stretch run, even though the season has just begun.
She feels that the Kougars, which will compete in the Class 4 District 2 tournament at Windsor, will be ready to achieve the same goal the program has every October.
“Every year, we have the goal of being better than we were last year,” Bethany said. “Last year, we made it to sectionals, so we want to be better than that. That’s what we want to do the rest of this season and we know it will take hard work.”
HOLLOWELL COMING ON STRONG FOR ST. CHARLES
Bre Hollowell just doesn’t miss, and that pretty much covers all the bases for the St. Charles senior.
While her .531 average, which is second best in the area, indicates she hasn’t miss too many pitches this season, Hollowell has grown up without a miss when it comes to school.
“An unknown fact about me is my all-time perfect attendance,” Hollowell said. “I have never missed a day of school. Most know me for my athletic ability, but they don’t know that I excel in the classroom and I put my education before any sport. Something else that is interesting about me, is my late start to competitive softball. I had played many sports growing up and club soccer was the main one. My sophomore year was the first time I had ever played select softball.”
She’s proven to be a quick learner on the diamond.
Hollowell, who has committed to play softball collegiately at Central Methodist, also has amassed six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Pirates.
Her studious nature has helped Hollowell, she said.
“When I go to the plate, I focus on simply getting on base,” she said. “I feel I do well on reading pitches so even on a full count I typically won’t reach for a ball just to get a hit. My discipline at the plate has played a huge part in helping to improve my hitting stats this year.”
Pirates coach David Jones said that Hollowell’s upward trajectory in softball has been easy to map.
The coach said that the work she’s put in since she’s been in high school is paying dividends. Jones said that, right now, Hollowell is making the most of ever chance she has to work on her craft.
“Bre has improved every year in the program and her passion for softball has grown,” Jones said. “She sets goals for herself and works tirelessly to achieve them. She also knows that as a senior leader that she sets the example and I watch younger players gravitate towards her. She works on her swing at practice, she also coaches hitters at DTJ Academy as her part-time job. I think helping others learn to hit gives her laser focus for her own hitting.”
Hollowell said that, as her high school career reaches its end, she can’t help but think of those who have made her a better hitter.
“I look back and appreciate all the support and sacrifice others have made for me,” Hollowell said. “(I wanted to say) thank you to all my teammates and coaches -- Dave Jones, Shawn Boyd, and Jason Buehrle. They have helped me develop into the player I am today.”
DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS BEGIN TO TAKE SHAPE
As the regular season draws to a close, the 2020 softball postseason has begun to take shape.
The Class 2 District 4 and Class 3 District 3 tournaments have been formulated.
The Class 2 District 4 tournament at New Haven, where Elsberry is the top seed, will run Cot. 13-16. Other local teams include: No. 2 seed St. Pius, No. 3 Jefferson and No. 5 DuBourg. The championship game is slated 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Class 3 District 3 will be hosted by Sullivan. Sullivan is the top seed, Borgia is No. 2 and Owensville is No. 3 in the seven-team tournament. The title game is slated for 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.