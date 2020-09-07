Softball notebook: MSHSAA districts, classes will be unveiled Sept. 21

Suburban Conference schools Pattonville, Ritenour, Hazelwood West, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, McCluer, McCluer North, Riverview Gardens and University City all have opted for the alternative fall schedule.

Pattonville athletics director Jason Sellers said that group of teams have begun scheduling games for an alternative fall season rather than joining MSHSAA's established spring season, which normally is played by smaller schools in rural areas of Missouri.

“We are committed to the alternative fall, run by MSHSAA,” Sellers said. “The old Suburban North is kind of doing their own five-week thing, then doing a normal spring. We will play some games with them, but then play against other schools once that five weeks is over. We haven’t committed to the spring in either case — alternative spring or normal. We're going to see how this all plays out. Nothing is yet determined on our end for what sports will look like in (traditional) spring.”

Summit coach Doug Robinson said his team is conducting daily practices to have players ready to hit the ground running if it gets to return for the fall season.

Robinson said the Falcons have a six-game schedule between Oct. 1 and Oct. 12 that would lead into district tournament play.