Softball notebook: Pattonville's Bailey makes most of short season

In just eight games in the circle for the Patriots (6-4), Ware is 6-2 with a 1.82 earned run average in 50 innings. While those numbers are impressive, they likely aren’t the most eye-popping on Ware’s resume.

To date, she has 103 strikeouts and hasn’t struck out less than 10 batters in any of her outings. For Ware, pinpoint accuracy has always been something upon which she’s relied to excel as a pitcher. As proof of that, Ware has just six walks allowed in those eight games.

“Ever since I was little, I have been able to put the ball pretty much where that I want to, at least I like to think I can,” Ware said. “Of course, there are times when I lose control a little bit, but for the most part I have pretty good control. When I get down on a batter, I have confidence in myself that I can find some way to get them to (not make solid contact) and that we can get an out from it. It is super helpful when extra people aren't put on base in a game. Most games are really close, and every extra run matters.”

As it stands, Ware’s 17.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio puts her as second best in the area.

Ware had a solid freshman season in 2019 with 108 strikeouts in 112 and 1/3 innings. She said that her added year of maturity has helped her bring her game along quickly.