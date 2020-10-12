Softball notebook: Pattonville's Bailey makes most of short season

To find out just how well Pattonville senior center fielder Maddie Bailey is doing this shortened softball season would take the casual observer a bit of work.
While her .529 batting average is good enough to be the seventh-best in the area and her .912 slugging percentage is good enough for ninth best in the area, Bailey’s 34 at-bats come in shy of minimum requirements for area leaders and Pattonville’s 2-8 record likely wouldn’t draw too many eyes, either.
That hasn’t stopped her, she said.
“I just try to put in all the hard work I can,” Bailey said. “I put in 110 (percent) in practice. I put in 110 getting ready for games and 110 at games. I know I just want to put in the effort.”
The numbers come even with a slow start as Bailey, who was a third-team all-metro selection as a junior, had hits in just three of her first 11 at-bats.
But an offensive downswing was quickly corrected as she went 3-for-3 against Parkway West and 5-for-5 against Affton to start on her current roll.
Of her hits, one half have been for extra bases as she has seven doubles and two home runs. She also has eight RBI.
Pirates coach Rob Simpson said that Bailey just lives and breathes her favorite sport. The coach said that such passion is a key in her being able to play at the next level as she has committed to Kaskaskia College.
“Her work ethic is second to none,” Simpson said. “Her job outside of school is that she works at a hitting clinic. She helps baseball and softball players with their hitting. She just eats and breathes softball.”
While Pattonville, at the very least, still has a Class 5 District 3 quarterfinal game at Francis Howell Central at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bailey said she holds her head high in finishing her high school career as best she could with the aforementioned numbers as well as six stolen bases and 19 putouts, one assist and just two errors in her abbreviated campaign.
“It feels nice to have that, especially in my senior season,” said Bailey of her personal success. “This wasn’t something I expected. It just feels good knowing the more work I put in now, the better I’ll be for college.”
WARE OPENS SHORT SEASON WITH STRIKING PROFICIENCY
Parkway South sophomore Ashley Ware is making the most of the limited time she has in the circle this fall.
In just eight games in the circle for the Patriots (6-4), Ware is 6-2 with a 1.82 earned run average in 50 innings. While those numbers are impressive, they likely aren’t the most eye-popping on Ware’s resume.
To date, she has 103 strikeouts and hasn’t struck out less than 10 batters in any of her outings. For Ware, pinpoint accuracy has always been something upon which she’s relied to excel as a pitcher. As proof of that, Ware has just six walks allowed in those eight games.
“Ever since I was little, I have been able to put the ball pretty much where that I want to, at least I like to think I can,” Ware said. “Of course, there are times when I lose control a little bit, but for the most part I have pretty good control. When I get down on a batter, I have confidence in myself that I can find some way to get them to (not make solid contact) and that we can get an out from it. It is super helpful when extra people aren't put on base in a game. Most games are really close, and every extra run matters.”
As it stands, Ware’s 17.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio puts her as second best in the area.
Ware had a solid freshman season in 2019 with 108 strikeouts in 112 and 1/3 innings. She said that her added year of maturity has helped her bring her game along quickly.
“This past season offseason I have worked a lot harder than I did last season,” Ware said. “I began to start working out more consistently and with more difficulty than I did last season. I also feel like I was better prepared this season because I already had one under my belt, and I knew what to expect. Also, I started to focus on the little things that really matter like the different spins for each pitch. I know that I'm not the hardest throwing pitcher and that my edge is the spin I put on the ball. I began to work harder on each spin for each pitch and developing it to be the best that it can be. I practice pitching a lot.”
Ware also credits senior catcher Emma Bovaconti for her success.
This season, Ware hasn’t had a game of less than 10 strikeouts and had a high of 17 against Parkway North in a 2-0 win Oct. 2. She said that like every other success she’s had, Bovaconti has been there every step of the way.
“Luka (Bovaconti) has been my catcher for both of my high school softball seasons,” Ware said. “She has called every single one of my pitches and has done an amazing job. Somehow she always knows what to call and what pitch I should throw. We work so well together as a pitcher/catcher combo. I feel like she just understands my pitches and when would be the best time to use each one. Sadly, she is a senior this year, so next year I'll have to bond and throw to a new catcher.”
South coach David McFarland said that the success shown by Ware comes from her desire to do the very best she can every time out in the circle.
The coach said that he only expects her high school pitching career to keep on it positive trajectory.
“Ashley has continued to develop as a player and more importantly as a person,” McFarland said. “Ashley is a great leader and teammate. Her work ethic and dedication to her development are a testament to her desire to be the best she can be in whatever she does. Ashley has been a workhorse for us in the circle, and finds a way to improve daily. Ashley is always the first to the field, and her positive attitude at practices shows her love for the game, as well as her respect for her teammates and coaches. There is no telling how much better Ashley will get in the years to come, as she sets a pretty high bar for herself.”
FRANCIS HOWELL'S HEMSATH MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME
The 2019 season was one current Francis Howell junior outfielder Allison Hemsath would sooner forget.
It turns out that Hemsath never got to take the field for the Vikings as a sophomore but there was a good reason for it, Howell Coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said.
Between a competitive summer schedule and an illness, Hemsath just couldn’t go on.
“She actually quit last year at the beginning of tryouts because she said she was exhausted from the summer,” Beckmann-Brown said. “Turns out, she had mono and was out of school for like the first 30 days.”
Fast forward one season and Hemsath is tearing it up as a junior.
She’s hitting .583 with a .646 slugging percentage, She also has a double, a triple, four RBI and four stolen bases with just two strikeouts in 53 at bats.
For her part, Hemsath said she’s excited to be back on the diamond for Francis Howell getting things started for the offense.
“I feel like the season is going pretty good,” Hemsath said. “I like batting leadoff because I feel like I get our rally going and I like to start off at the plate with the team up. This season I’ve done fairly well and I’ve been happy to face some new opponents I’ve never played against before.”
She owns seven multi-hit games, including five hits in an 11-9 win over Timberland Sept. 17.
“She’s a stud,” Beckmann-Brown said. “We are so excited to have her back healthy and ready to compete.”
PARKWAY NORTH REBOUNDS, GOES ON RUN AS REGULAR SEASON ENDS
The shortened fall softball season undoubtedly didn’t start how Parkway North coach Jamesell Kee or the Vikings would have hoped.
North scored five runs in the team’s first four games in limping to a 1-3 start. Since then, though, North (8-4) has won seven of eight games.
“There were challenges early with the uncertainty of the season but the team stayed the course,” Kee said. “(They) are now being rewarded with some on-field success and they are having fun with it.”
A big part of that fun has been an offense that has scored nine runs or more in six of the team’s recent seven wins.
Sophomore catcher Jenna Teakert (.567 average, two home runs, 11 RBI) and senior outfielder Mia Clark (.394 average, five doubles, a triple, a home run, eight RBI) have led the charge for the offense.
While Kee is happy with the work the top duo is doing, he added that they’re not the only ones finding success, both at the plate and in the field. The coach said that senior Sierra Berman (4-3 record, 2.18 earned run average) has been a difference maker.
“They’ve paced the offense all year but we’re starting to get contributions from other places,” Kee said. “(That) makes a big difference. The biggest key to our success has been how Siena has been in the circle. Gigi Berman was throwing great for us but went down with an injury and Siena stepped up in a big way. Even when we've offered her a day off, she won't take it. She wants the ball each and every time out. She has been special to watch this season and the defense has really stepped up behind her as well.”
North will next take to the diamond when it hosts rival Parkway Central at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 4 District 3 quarterfinal.
The winner will play at top-seeded Summit the next day in a district quarterfinal.
SECOND SEASON SET TO BEGIN
District playoff softball begins this week for all teams partaking in the fall season.
Just like most of the regular season, though, if fans want to see any playoff softball they’ll have to do it largely outside of St. Louis county.
There will be district quarterfinal games at Oakville, Lindbergh and Notre Dame Tuesday, games at Parkway North and Parkway West Wednesday and a district semifinal at Summit Thursday.
St. Louis County opening games to its teams, MSHSAA was forced to schedule all title games outside of county boundaries.
This year’s weekday district championship games are slated for Francis Howell North (at 4 p.m. Thursday; at Pacific and Northwest-Cedar Hill (at 4 p.m. Friday); at North County and Lakeview Park (at 4:30 p.m. Friday; and at New Haven, Windsor and Sullivan (at 5 p.m. Friday).
Saturday will feature title contest at 11 a.m. at Montgomery County, at 1 p.m. at Warrenton and South Callaway and at Troy at 2 p.m.
Depending upon results, there will still be chances for county schools to host quarterfinal and semifinal contests, should they advance that far. Quarterfinals are slated for Oct. 21 (Classes 2-3) and Oct. 22 (Classes 3 and 4) while the state quarterfinals will be held at campus sites in all classes Oct. 24.
AROUND THE BASES
• As the regular season enters its final day Monday, there are a handful of statistical races going down to the wire.
In the batting race where 40 at-bats, minimum, are required, St. Pius X’s AJ Agers (.675) leads Webster Groves’ Hannah Jansen (.644) and Jefferson’s Catryn Cattoor (.623).
The home run race is a tight one as Troy’s Tori Hatton and Timberland’s Bailey Broemmer lead the way with 10 apiece while Windsor’s Riley Siegel and Oakville’s Ella Strickland have nine each.
The race for RBI champion features Owensville’s Addison Wright with 47 while Hatton has 42 and Warrenton’s Hailey Roberts sits at 39.
• The Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association released its final regular season rankings last week and ha handful of local teams made the cut. In Class 3, Sullivan comes in at No. 4 in the state; In Class 4, Webster Groves is No. 5, Fort Zumwalt South is No. 7 and Warrenton No. 8 and in Class 5, Fort Zumwalt West is No. 4 and Washington is No. 6.
