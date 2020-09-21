Softball notebook: Siegel, Windsor swing away; Howell Central enjoys solid tournament

A simple approach has been best for Riley Siegel.
The junior second baseman at Windsor is hitting a team-best .464 with a .861 slugging percentage, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Owls (5-5).
“I really just get up there and try not to think too much, try and not over think it,” Siegel said. “I just want to swing the bat and go for it, you know?”
Siegel’s effort is the tip of the spear for Windsor, which has seven players hitting .300 or better for coach Wayne Montgomery.
The Owls have squared off against larger schools such as Farmington, Seckman and Northwest-Cedar Hill.
“We made a decision five years ago that instead of focusing on trying to get to 20 wins we’d focus on playing bigger schools,” Montgomery said. “We went to some tournaments that feature bigger schools and have gotten into some games that could have gone either way. We may not always end up with a win, but those games and that pitching will prepare us for our tough conference schedule.”
Among the highlights for Windsor have been a 12-2 victory Sept. 3 against Sullivan, less than a week after losing 6-4 at Sullivan on the opening day of the season.
“I think these games will also help us when it comes down to districts because I think they have more talent than smaller schools,” Siegel said. “I think it will make us play better as a team, even if we do lose to those teams, it will make us better.”
GOOD SHOWING IN JEFFERSON CITY FOR SPARTANS
Francis Howell Central finished fourth Saturday in the 16-team Jefferson City tournament.
The Spartans (10-7) defeated Mexico and Jefferson City on Friday before falling to Blair Oaks and Kirksville on Saturday.
ROCKWOODS READY TO JUMP INTO SEASON
The softball season is about to kick into gear for the Rockwood School District.
With the decision at the district level last week to play outside of St. Louis County, the four district high schools — Eureka, Lafayette, Marquette and Summit — will begin playing fall sports contests in all of its sports outside of the county in coming days.
“Our kids and our coaches are excited to get going and there is a lot of planning to do,”
Summit athletics director Mitch Lefkowitz said. “The four Rockwood ADs are in the process of trying to reach out to venues and secure venues. There are some outside venues that we have reached out to and there are some high schools that we have reached out to, to try and see if we can get some facility rental with those places.”
While the exact start date for competitions is still up in the air, Lefkowitz said the teams will begin competition very soon.
“There are games scheduled against teams outside the county and we do intend to honor those games on the schedule,” Lefkowitz said. “Once we get those outside venues lined up, we do plan to have some inter-district matchups take place at the locations and times that are available. We do feel that we need to get softball going quicker because the season is so short. Districts are quickly approaching, but with sports like soccer and volleyball, there is a little more time.”
Lefkowitz stressed even though the schedule is being worked on, things could change in short order.
“We need to understand that one thing we’ll need going forward is flexibility because I could call up one of our coaches on a Wednesday and tell them that I’ve got a game for them on Thursday at this location at this time,” Lefkowitz said. “Our players, parents and coaches have been extremely supportive through the entire process. We are excited to provide our kids with the opportunity to compete."
AROUND THE BASES
• Freshman pitcher Evie Kraus has burst onto the scene for Francis Howell North. So far for the Knights (4-3), Kraus has found success in both the circle and at the plate. She owns a 4-1 record with a .76 earned run average and 35 strikeouts in 37 innings. She also is hitting .400 with three doubles and five RBI.
• In what is currently a three-player race for the RBI lead in the area, Owensville’s Addison Wright leads the way with 23. She is followed closely by Farmington’s Jayden Tucker (18) and Fort Zumwalt West’s Julia Crenshaw (17).
