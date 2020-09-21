Softball notebook: Siegel, Windsor swing away; Howell Central enjoys solid tournament

“Our kids and our coaches are excited to get going and there is a lot of planning to do,”

Summit athletics director Mitch Lefkowitz said. “The four Rockwood ADs are in the process of trying to reach out to venues and secure venues. There are some outside venues that we have reached out to and there are some high schools that we have reached out to, to try and see if we can get some facility rental with those places.”

While the exact start date for competitions is still up in the air, Lefkowitz said the teams will begin competition very soon.

“There are games scheduled against teams outside the county and we do intend to honor those games on the schedule,” Lefkowitz said. “Once we get those outside venues lined up, we do plan to have some inter-district matchups take place at the locations and times that are available. We do feel that we need to get softball going quicker because the season is so short. Districts are quickly approaching, but with sports like soccer and volleyball, there is a little more time.”

Lefkowitz stressed even though the schedule is being worked on, things could change in short order.