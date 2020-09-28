Softball notebook: Timberland's Lightbody sees payoff with breakout season

Ilencia Lightbody said she's had some doubts the last few years.
But the senior outfielder didn't stop trying, and the results have been impressive for the Timberland softball team.
“It was really hard in the beginning and a few times I was like, ‘I don’t know if I really want to play anymore.’ I was like ‘I’m not good,’ ” Lightbody said. “My parents were there to tell me that I could do it. I kept pushing through it. I kept putting those hours and putting in that work. I didn’t see it at first pay off, but it definitely feels really good to be where I am now.”
Lightbody batted once as a freshman and put up solid numbers as a sophomore and junior in a complementary role.
She has taken off this season for the Wolves (8-7), who won the Fort Zumwalt North tournament last weekend and are on a season-high three-game win streak.
Lightbody, who started the season on a 13-game hit streak, sits fourth in the area with a .522 average. She also owns a 1.065 slugging percentage, an area-leading six triples, three home runs, seven walks and 15 RBI. Additionally, Lightbody has stolen a team-high eight bases.
“She takes endless swings, she is a cage rat that works extremely hard,” Timberland coach Andy Zerr said. “She works until she feels right, until she gets it right and is happy with her results. When she gets up there, she has a plan and she is confident. Her confidence is soaring right now. Ever since she walked in this fall, her confidence has been through the roof, off the charts. She has been ready to go since day one.”
LET'S PLAY TWO!
Several St. Louis County teams have scheduled doubleheaders the next two Saturdays to maximize the shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With district tournaments getting started Oct. 13, there isn't much time left in the season.
“We are just thrilled to have games to play in,” Statesmen coach Bryan Gibson said. “We’ve been practicing for five weeks so we are going to try and reward the girls for their work in practice with as many innings as we can schedule.”
On Oct. 3, area doubleheaders scheduled are: Oakville at Webster Groves; Eureka at Summit; Parkway West at Pattonville; Parkway North at Lutheran South.
These are based on schedules provided to STLhighschoolsports.com.
“We are carrying a lot of kids on the roster, especially considering we don’t have a lot of games to work with,” Gibson said. “We have three senior pitchers that pitched a good part of the summer, plus a junior and sophomore pitcher we could use if need be in the doubleheaders. We feel fine about spreading the workload around. We are pretty lucky to have numbers, particularly pitchers, so we figured we would take as many games as we could get in the time that we have.”
LOVEALL ENJOYING SUCCESS AT THE PLATE FOR FOX
Any extra offense a coach can get from a catcher, who already plays a demanding defensive position, is an added bonus.
For Fox junior Brooke Loveall, though, success as a hitter has become an expectation.
Loveall leads the Warriors (9-4) in several offensive categories.
Included among those are: batting average (.516), slugging percentage (.968) and home runs (three). She is tied for the team lead in RBI, with 15.
“Being a catcher, it helps a lot because it’s easier to see pitches out of the hand,” Loveall said. “It also helps to know the umpire’s strike zone before you go up to the plate. Also, working on my hitting helps a lot, too.”
The junior is riding a five-game hitting streak. She has reached base in every game.
“She’s had good years at the plate, but this year she’s definitely zoned in,” Fox coach Rachel Sauer said. “She’s seeing the ball well and she’s jumping on pitchers' mistakes. That’s got to be her game plan. If they know she’s a good hitter, she’s got to capitalize on every mistake a pitcher makes.”
AROUND THE BASES
• Wright City coach Fred Ross picked up career victories 199 and 200 on Saturday. The Wildcats won the consolation title of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament beating Winfield 19-4 and St. Charles 7-5.
• Owensville (12-6) is on a tear, winning seven of its last eight. Addison Wright is hitting .500 with three home runs and 29 RBI.
• St. Charles senior Breanna Hallowell is currently leading the area in hitting with an average of .583. She is riding a six-game hitting streak.
