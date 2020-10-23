Softball postseason spotlight: Carney's work has been worth the weights for Marquette

While Maddie Carney has had a love-hate relationship with the weight room, there has been much more in the way of feeling the love in recent days.
The Marquette High sophomore has progressed as both a pitcher and hitter this season. A lot of that has to do with work she’s put in lifting weights to strengthen herself both in the circle and the batter’s box.
Carney will look to continue to use her new-found strength when the Mustangs (11-3) travel to Columbia play Rock Bridge (27-0) in a Class 5 softball state semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It shows that hard work pays off and the more that you work at perfecting your game, the more success you’re going to see,” Carney said. “I knew that in order to get fast I had to build up more muscle. I also like being in there because it relieves stress for me. It’s a fun thing to do. Over quarantine, I just focused on doing what I could to produce more, to get more hits in the batter’s box.”
Carney said her time in the weight room allowed for camaraderie with teammates, but it also had challenges.
Even though she had a less-than-favorite exercise, she knew it helped her come along as a pitcher.
“Forearm rolls were really hard,” Carney said. “I like to deadlift because you would push yourself to see how much you can get. Yeah, I know what (the rolls) did and how much they helped, but they’re really hard.”
Not only has Carney bulked up, but her statistics have followed suit.
She owns a 9-1 pitching record in 64 2/3 innings with a 1.08 earned run average. Carney also has 94 strikeouts, an average of nearly 10.2 per seven innings. The opposition holds just a .149 batting average against her.
At the plate, Carney has a .545 slugging percentage, three home runs and five RBI.
“She worked really hard in the offseason with weight training and her craft,” Mustangs coach Adam Starling said. “She’s much improved in the circle from last season and the fact that you can put her in the lineup and she is strong enough where she can put a ball over the fence on offense is very nice. It’s a great combo to be able to have in one player. She works hard to put hitters at a disadvantage early in the count and she goes after hitters from the get-go.”
The Mustangs earned the semifinal berth by beating Cape Notre Dame 4-3 in eight innings on a home run by Natalie Cox.
Passing that kind of test should only help for facing an unbeaten Bruins team, which finished third in Class 4 last season, on its home field.
“Rock Bridge has a great program and I respect their coaches and know them pretty well,” Starling said. “They do a good job and they are going to be prepared. Our girls are going to be prepared, too. It’s going to come down to who ends up making the plays.”
The Mustangs are seeking a spot in the state final for the first time since 2017, when they won the Class 4 title.
The Class 5 championship is scheduled for noon Thursday at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. Kickapoo (24-3) and Lee’s Summit North (27-3) are in the other Class 5 semifinal.
Regardless of how the next week plays out, Starling said the combination of Carney and fellow sophomore Cox leaves him and the Mustangs program much to look forward to in the coming days.
“To know we have such a great combination of pitchers for the next two years, it helps me go to bed at night,” Starling said.
