Softball postseason spotlight: Carney's work has been worth the weights for Marquette

While Maddie Carney has had a love-hate relationship with the weight room, there has been much more in the way of feeling the love in recent days.

The Marquette High sophomore has progressed as both a pitcher and hitter this season. A lot of that has to do with work she’s put in lifting weights to strengthen herself both in the circle and the batter’s box.

Carney will look to continue to use her new-found strength when the Mustangs (11-3) travel to Columbia play Rock Bridge (27-0) in a Class 5 softball state semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“It shows that hard work pays off and the more that you work at perfecting your game, the more success you’re going to see,” Carney said. “I knew that in order to get fast I had to build up more muscle. I also like being in there because it relieves stress for me. It’s a fun thing to do. Over quarantine, I just focused on doing what I could to produce more, to get more hits in the batter’s box.”

Carney said her time in the weight room allowed for camaraderie with teammates, but it also had challenges.

Even though she had a less-than-favorite exercise, she knew it helped her come along as a pitcher.