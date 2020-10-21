Softball postseason spotlight: Lifelong bond carries Webster Groves pitching trio to success

Webster Groves is playing in the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

Last year, the Statesmen fell to Northwest-Cedar Hill 18-8.

“They’ve had softball and pitching to tie them together for a long, long time,” Gibson said. “They’re great kids — so much so, that they know what each other need before I do a lot of the time. With the crazy and compressed schedule we have experienced this fall, it has been a huge luxury to have three senior pitchers that will take the circle at moment’s notice. A lot of schools feel lucky to have three pitchers at any given time in the program. We are lucky enough to have three in the same grade.”

The winner between Webster Groves and Farmington will move on to the state semifinals on Saturday against either Summit (10-3, No. 7 large schools) or Fort Zumwalt South (13-9) for the right to go to Springfield next week and play for the Class 4 state championship at Killian Sports Complex.

No matter what happens the rest of the season, Knapp, Buske and Collins have made a lifetime full of memories.

“I moved to Webster in the middle of fourth grade and Maddie and Taylor were two of the first people I met,” Collins said. “It’s been great growing up with them as friends and teammates. I trust both Maddie and Taylor to get the job done when we need them to and I can always hear them supporting me when I’m in the circle. We started playing together for Webster and it seems only right that we would finish playing together.”

