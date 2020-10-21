Softball postseason spotlight: Lifelong bond carries Webster Groves pitching trio to success

Webster Groves High seniors Taylor Knapp, Maddie Buske and Kelly Collins have shared a passion for softball ever since meeting in elementary school.
They just happen to do the same thing on the softball diamond — pitch.
The three formed a tight bond that began when they starting playing together in the Webster Groves feeder program.
“Since that time, we have all played competitive softball,” Knapp said. “We all have spent many days and hours over the years practicing on pitching. It’s nice to have been playing with the same girls for so long. I know that many years from now we will always have this common bond between us.”
Now the trio and their teammates face a tough postseason test when Webster Groves (13-2) plays host to Farmington (20-11) — winner of 10 successive games — in a Class 4 softball quarterfinal at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Buske leads Webster Groves in the circle with a 9-1 record, a 1.53 earned run average and 85 strikeouts in 59-plus innings.
“I have really enjoyed being able to be so close and being friends with both the girls on and off the field,” Buske said. “I feel like I can always go to them if I need something.”
While Buske has been the No. 1 option for coach Bryan Gibson, both Collins (3-1 record, 5.04 ERA in 16 2/3 innings) and Knapp (1-0 record, 7.70 ERA in 10 innings) also have helped carry the team's pitching load during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Webster Groves is playing in the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
Last year, the Statesmen fell to Northwest-Cedar Hill 18-8.
“They’ve had softball and pitching to tie them together for a long, long time,” Gibson said. “They’re great kids — so much so, that they know what each other need before I do a lot of the time. With the crazy and compressed schedule we have experienced this fall, it has been a huge luxury to have three senior pitchers that will take the circle at moment’s notice. A lot of schools feel lucky to have three pitchers at any given time in the program. We are lucky enough to have three in the same grade.”
The winner between Webster Groves and Farmington will move on to the state semifinals on Saturday against either Summit (10-3, No. 7 large schools) or Fort Zumwalt South (13-9) for the right to go to Springfield next week and play for the Class 4 state championship at Killian Sports Complex.
No matter what happens the rest of the season, Knapp, Buske and Collins have made a lifetime full of memories.
“I moved to Webster in the middle of fourth grade and Maddie and Taylor were two of the first people I met,” Collins said. “It’s been great growing up with them as friends and teammates. I trust both Maddie and Taylor to get the job done when we need them to and I can always hear them supporting me when I’m in the circle. We started playing together for Webster and it seems only right that we would finish playing together.”
