Softball roundup: Ware helps Parkway South top Marquette; Sullivan wins 14th successive district crown

CHESTERFIELD — Mariclaire Sabados heard the rumors.
Or lack of them.
The Parkway South junior infielder knew the Patriots were the forgotten team in the power-packed Class 5 District 2 softball tournament.
"No one was talking about us," Sabados said. "Which is fine. We wanted to show how good we are through our actions — not our words."
The Patriots did just that Saturday afternoon.
South used some timely hitting from Sabados and the pitching of junior Ashley Ware to knock off Marquette 4-0 in the title tilt at the Chesterfield Athletic Association Complex.
The Patriots (22-8) will play at either Poplar Bluff (17-12) or Cape Notre Dame (20-11) in a quarterfinal contest Thursday.
South was the fourth seed in the talent rich affair behind traditional toughies Eureka, Marquette and Lafayette.
The Patriots stunned Eureka 6-5 in the semifinals. The Wildcats were No. 1 in the latest STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.
The Patriots kept the ball rolling with an impressive win over Marquette.
Ware was outstanding in the circle, allowing just two hits to improve to 14-3. She struck out 15 batters, walked one and was in total control from start to finish.
"It was pure adrenaline," Ware said.
Ware said she feels her team thrives in an underdog role.
"We knew what we were capable of doing even if everybody else didn't," Ware said. "We focused and worked hard, just like we've been doing all season. This is really nothing new."
Sabados got the ball rolling with a run-scoring hit in the fourth to give Ware all the support she would need. Sabados also triggered a three-run uprising in the seventh with an RBI hit.
Lauren Bacon and Emma Vlasich also drove in runs for South, which has won six of its last seven games.
Sullivan 10, Owensville 3: Alexis Funkhouser did not want to be part of the group that ended the streak.
The Sullivan High junior infielder was well aware that the Eagles had won 13 successive district titles.
"It's pressure," Funkhouser said. "You better not be the team that ends it."
Thanks in part to Funkhouser, the streak is intact.
Funkhouser slammed a two-run homer in the opening inning and pitcher Jaeden Blankenship did the rest as the Eagles knocked off Owensville in the Class 3 District 3 championship game in southern Sullivan.
Sullivan (25-9), the defending Class 3 state champion, will face Logan-Rogersville (20-8) in a quarterfinal Wednesday in Sullivan
"We're excited," Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said. "Who wouldn't be happy to be within one game of getting back to the state tournament?"
Kayla Ulrich reached base four times Saturday, including a walk in the first that set the stage for Funkhouser's third round-tripper of the season. Sophia Weirich went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Blankenship allowed eight hits and struck out 12. She also had two hits and drove in three runs.
"We may not be the most put together talented team," Crump said. "But if we play really well that day, then we can beat the real talented teams."
Sullivan has reached the final four seven times with four second-place finishes.
Warrenton 6, Parkway North 4: Mackenzie Hurst slammed a pair of homers and drove in four runs as the Warriors rallied from a 4-1 deficit to win the Class 4 District 4 Tournament in Warren County.
Warrenton (19-10) will play at Incarnate Word (16-11) in a quarterfinal contest Thursday.
"We've been consistent all season," Warrenton coach Chad Berrey said. "The top of our lineup has been hitting on all cylinders."
Warrenton captured the Class 3 state in 2015 and 2016.