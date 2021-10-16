Softball roundup: Ware helps Parkway South top Marquette; Sullivan wins 14th successive district crown

"It was pure adrenaline," Ware said.

Ware said she feels her team thrives in an underdog role.

"We knew what we were capable of doing even if everybody else didn't," Ware said. "We focused and worked hard, just like we've been doing all season. This is really nothing new."

Sabados got the ball rolling with a run-scoring hit in the fourth to give Ware all the support she would need. Sabados also triggered a three-run uprising in the seventh with an RBI hit.

Lauren Bacon and Emma Vlasich also drove in runs for South, which has won six of its last seven games.

Sullivan 10, Owensville 3: Alexis Funkhouser did not want to be part of the group that ended the streak.

The Sullivan High junior infielder was well aware that the Eagles had won 13 successive district titles.

"It's pressure," Funkhouser said. "You better not be the team that ends it."

Thanks in part to Funkhouser, the streak is intact.

Funkhouser slammed a two-run homer in the opening inning and pitcher Jaeden Blankenship did the rest as the Eagles knocked off Owensville in the Class 3 District 3 championship game in southern Sullivan.