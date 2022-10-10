Softball spotlight: Eureka, Marquette head loaded Class 5 District 2 tournament

Postseason fall softball scoreboard The road to the Missouri fall softball state tournament begins this week with district tournaments.

Marquette softball coach John Meyer is philosophical when it comes to his Mustangs' placement in the toughest district tournament in the state.

“You have to beat good teams along the way to get to where you want to go,” Meyer said. “Might as well be early.”

Marquette is seeded second in the Class 5 District 2 Tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

The Mustangs carry a 16-9 record into the ultra-tough, eight-team affair. The shootout concludes with the championship game at 4 p.m. Friday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Six of the eight teams have winning records — top-seeded Eureka (19-5), third-seeded Lafayette (16-10), fourth-seeded Parkway West (17-9), fifth-seeded Parkway South (16-13) and sixth-seeded Lebanon (15-14). Host Northwest (11-17) also deserves watching with a 16-2 early-season win over Parkway West to its credit.

The eight teams have combined to record 118 wins.

There is a wealth of talent in the southern and western suburbs of St. Louis. The Missouri State High School Activities Association generally uses geography as the basis for putting teams in district tournaments.

Meyer says the ultra-tough district battle will help get the winner ready for the remainder of the postseason.

“It’s a situation where you have to earn your way through,” Meyer said. “If you are lucky enough to win it, you should be able handle any situation.”

Last season, Parkway South won the power-packed district affair as the fourth seed and went on the reach the final four.

“Teams just have to come focused because anyone can win this thing,” Meyer said. “You can’t take an inning off or an at-bat off.”

Eureka got off to an 11-1 start. Junior pitcher Katie Proffitt sports a 9-2 mark with a 1.61 ERA. Junior Sophi Mazzola paces the attack with a team-best five home runs and 30 RBI.

Marquette is led by senior slugger Natalie Cox, who is tied for the area lead with 12 home runs.

Lafayette has been led by the pitching and hitting of sophomore Abby Carr, who is 10-4 with 113 strikeouts in 89 innings. She is batting .444.

Parkway West relies on the muscle of sophomore Alexa Riddel, who has a team-best six homers and 27 RBI.

Parkway South is led the battery duo of senior pitcher Ashley Ware and sophomore catcher Lauren Bacon. The pair helped triggered last year’s late-season run to Springfield.

There are 14 other district tournaments involving area teams this week. The majority of the championship games are scheduled to be played Friday.

Francis Howell (21-5) heads another impressively talented group in the Class 5 District 4 affair at Fort Zumwalt West. Troy (25-9) grabbed the second seed followed by Zumwalt West (18-7) and Timberland (15-12). St. Dominic, with a 22-4 record, was awarded the fifth seed, which shows the depth of the field.

Lindbergh (19-9) and Oakville (16-10) head the field in the Class 5 District 1 affair at Oakville.

Kirkwood (9-16) grabbed the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament. Pattonville (11-13) also deserves watching.

Defending Class 4 state champion Washington is the overwhelming favorite in the Class 4 District 2 affair in Imperial.

The Blue Jays (29-3) have won 19 of their last 20 and appear to be in top-notch form. Junior right-hander Taylor Brown is unquestionably the top hurler in the area. Brown sports a 16-1 record with a 1.21 ERA. She has fanned 198 batters in 98 innings — an average of more than 14 whiffs per contest. She struck out 21 in a 7-5 win over Summit, which is seeded second in district play. Summit (21-4) is also red-hot with 11 wins in its last 12 games.

Incarnate Word (8-17), which reached the Class 4 final four last fall, tops the field in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament in Bel-Nor.

Warrenton (12-8) grabbed the No. 1 ranking in the Class 4 District 4 affair. Parkway North (15-9) is also capable of grabbing the title.

Farmington (26-8) is the favorite in the District 1 tournament. Festus (9-17) has the ability to some noise.

The Class 3 District 1 Tournament features top-seeded St. Pius X (16-8) and second-ranked Lutheran South (11-14) as the teams to beat.

Westminster (16-6) heads the group in the Class 3 District 2 event.

Fourth-seeded Winfield (14-12) has a legitimate shot of winning the Class 3 District 3 tournament at Orchard Farm. Fulton (27-6) is the top seed.

Sullivan (19-12), which finished third in Class 3 last season, will host the highly competitive Class 3 District 5 affair. Fatima (27-3) is the top seed, followed by Blair Oaks (23-7).

Valley Park (11-11) is the team to beat in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament in Valley Park.

District winners advance to quarterfinal play on Oct. 19 and 20.