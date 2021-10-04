Softball spotlight: Fort Zumwalt West's Feiste seeks new challenges

Lydia Feiste still has to do a little more convincing.

The senior right-handed pitcher for the Fort Zumwalt West softball team hopes to revive her short high school wrestling career this winter.

“It’s my senior year, you only live once, I’m going all out, going to live it up,” Feiste said.

Her mother, Susan, is not so sure.

Lydia reinjured a torn labrum in her arm during the second week of wrestling practice two years ago. She likely will have a college softball career next year, so her mother remains cautious about her daughter hitting the mat anytime soon.

“There’s still going to be a few more conversations about it,” Susan said. “I’m not sure just yet.”

The fact Lydia even wants to try another athletic endeavor says a lot about her makeup.

“She’s tough as nails,” Zumwalt West softball coach Ryan Oetting said. “I wouldn’t put anything past her.”

Yes, one of the best softball pitchers in the history of the school wants to take on another challenge.

Albeit a tough one.