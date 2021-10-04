Softball spotlight: Fort Zumwalt West's Feiste seeks new challenges

Lydia Feiste still has to do a little more convincing.
The senior right-handed pitcher for the Fort Zumwalt West softball team hopes to revive her short high school wrestling career this winter.
“It’s my senior year, you only live once, I’m going all out, going to live it up,” Feiste said.
Her mother, Susan, is not so sure.
Lydia reinjured a torn labrum in her arm during the second week of wrestling practice two years ago. She likely will have a college softball career next year, so her mother remains cautious about her daughter hitting the mat anytime soon.
“There’s still going to be a few more conversations about it,” Susan said. “I’m not sure just yet.”
The fact Lydia even wants to try another athletic endeavor says a lot about her makeup.
“She’s tough as nails,” Zumwalt West softball coach Ryan Oetting said. “I wouldn’t put anything past her.”
Yes, one of the best softball pitchers in the history of the school wants to take on another challenge.
Albeit a tough one.
“I’m the kind of person who likes to step out of my comfort zone every once in a while,” Lydia said. “I feel like it will help me get mentally stronger because it’s definitely a mental challenge. I think my legs are pretty strong and that will help in wrestling, too.”
Feiste threw a new wrinkle into her wrestling request when she told her mom that younger brother Kyle, a freshman at Zumwalt West, will also go out for the boys team. That move made Susan give a little more thought to the plea.
Yet the jury is still out.
But Feiste is going full speed ahead with hopes of a potential state wrestling title in the 142-pound division in her future.
“Can’t wait, this is going to be fun,” she said.
For now, Feiste has her eye on helping the Jaguars to a final four softball berth.
West recently won six games in a row by a combined 67-19 and appears to have plenty of momentum heading into the final week of the regular season with nine wins in its last 10 games.
Feiste triggered the run with a series of eye-popping performances, including a one-hit, eight-strikeout performance in a 10-0, five-inning win over Parkway South on the way to capturing the Jackson Tournament championship Sept. 25.
She sports a 12-4 record with a 2.42 ERA in 16 starts, including a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Seckman on Sept. 10. She struck out 17 and did not walk a batter in that contest.
Feiste has stepped up her already strong game this season with a strike percentage of around 70 percent.
“With the stuff she’s got to mix in when she gets ahead in the count, it makes her so tough,” Oetting said. “That’s a heck of a weapon.”
Feiste’s ability to work quickly and efficiently is not lost on her teammates.
“Knowing that she’s hitting the strike zone on almost every at-bat, it keeps you on your toes,” West junior outfielder Danielle Blackstun said. “It’s fun to play behind her.”
Feiste also has created a strong synergy with freshman catcher Kelsey Sawvell, who calls the pitches.
“It’s fun because she always hits her spots and she always works ahead,” Sawvell said. “If I call something that she doesn’t like, she (shakes) me off and that’s fine. She’s just so confident in all of her pitches.”
Feiste, who can hit 61 miles per hour on the radar gun, saw considerable action on the varsity level as a freshman and sophomore.
But she really has blossomed the last two seasons. She posted a 17-3 record with 159 strikeouts in 133-plus innings last fall.
This time around, she has fanned 184 with just 23 walks in 110 innings.
“She’s a competitor, and an athlete and a gamer,” Howell Central coach Zack Sheets said. “We’ve faced her so much the last four years, you always know it’s going to be a battle when she’s (pitching).”
Feiste, who averages almost 12 whiffs per game, is closing in on the school record for most strikeouts in a season. Reaching the mark of 221 set by Jen Bruck in 2003 is a possibility depending in part on how far the Jaguars go in the postseason.
With a red-hot pitcher and an offense averaging almost eight runs per game, West could be a tough out when district play begins next week.
Feiste, whose pronunciation of her last name matches her personality, is a self-proclaimed country girl. She likes hunting and already has bagged two deer.
But for now, she is looking to help her school to its first state final four berth.
“We're playing with a lot of confidence and that's important,” Feiste said.