Softball spotlight: Francis Howell Central's Kluesner makes smooth transition from baseball to softball

Francis Howell Central freshman Kiana Kluesner will never forget the look.

Kluesner calmly approached Spartans softball coach Aaron Pearson during a summer camp at the school in late June. She laid out her game plan in calm, assuring tones.

“I told him I’m a baseball player and I’ve never played softball before,” she recalled. “But I want to try out for your team.

"I could tell that he was surprised.”

Pearson remembers every minute of the brief exchange.

“I don’t know if I was skeptical,” Pearson said. “I just wondered if it would work and how good she’d actually be at it.”

The answer came on the first day of practice.

Kluesner stepped to the plate and immediate began spraying hits all over the field.

“I knew right then, we’ve got something special,” Pearson said.

Special indeed.

Kluesner has taken the softball scene by storm with an early-season hitting blitz. She is tied for the area lead with eight home runs along with teammate Amelia Raziq and is third in RBI with 25.

The Spartans, who expected to be rebuilding mode after losing seven starters from last year’s team that finished second in the Class 5 state tournament are off to a 12-14 start.

Kluesner’s ability to adapt to a brand new sport has played in a key role helping the Spartans stay competitive against the area's best.

“I’m not going to lie, it was a pretty hard adjustment,” Kluesner said. “I think a softball is harder to hit because there’s a lot more spin on the ball. Rise ball, drop ball, it’s tough to adjust.”

Kluesner needed very little time to master the nuances of softball. She sports a .766 slugging percentage and has gotten a hit in 19 of 26 games with a pair of five-RBI performances.

Not only is she hitting for power, but her home runs have become legendary. In the Suburban Showdown last week, she drilled a near 300-foot shot that almost cleared the baseball field at the Affton Athletic Association Complex.

“It was super impressive,” Howell Central freshman infielder Savanna Cohen said. “Everything she does is impressive.”

Kluesner’s defensive skills almost top her hitting prowess. She can play almost anywhere, and Pearson moved her to center field just the past two weeks. She gunned down three runners at the plate over her first five outfield starts.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d catch on this quickly,” Kluesner said.

Kluesner began playing baseball against boys at age 7 and was more than able to hold her own. She quickly advanced up the ladder and spent the past summer playing for the Adidas Athletic, a top under-15 baseball squad.

She took up baseball after following her older brother, Quentin Kluesner, who hit .361 for the Spartans as a junior last spring.

“It’s not like she’s just playing baseball, she’s playing high level baseball,” said Pearson, who is Howell Central's assistant baseball coach as well.

Kluesner, who also is a soccer standout, never really considered taking up softball until she realized both soccer and baseball are spring sports and she would have to choose between the two.

“I’ve always thought my best sport is soccer,” Kluesner said. “But that could change.”

Rather than give up the ball and bat totally, she decided to try softball.

Pearson is sure glad she did.

“She’s just a natural athlete, she’s immensely talented,” Pearson said. “And it’s so impressive the way she’s been able to catch on to softball as quick as she has.”

Kluesner also impresses her teammates with her vast array of skills. She has some experience as a baseball pitcher and has been trying to teach Cohen the overhand pitching motion.

“I can’t do it,” Cohen said. “She works with me, but I just can’t do it the way she does.”

Kluenser already is well on her way toward breaking the school record for most home runs in a season of 11. She also has her sights set on the career mark of 21.

For now, Kluesner is enjoying her new sport.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn about (softball),” she said. “I’ll keep working on it. I know I can get better.”