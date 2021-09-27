Softball spotlight: Lafayette's Carr follows her mother's footsteps

WILDWOOD — Abby Carr listened with mild interest as her mother, Katie Carr, pointed to the exact spot she hit one of the biggest home runs in Lafayette High softball history more than two decades earlier.
Abby — now a freshman pitcher and first baseman for the softball team of her mother's alma mater — was playing for the St. Chaos under-14 select team last fall in a tournament at the Rainbow Sports Complex in Columbia, Missouri.
Katie relayed the memory of her walkoff homer that propelled Lafayette to a 3-2, 10-inning victory over Fox in the 1997 Class 4A state championship game.
“I couldn’t tell if she was impressed or not,” the former Katie Mitchell said.
All the story did was put an idea in the mind of Abby, then an eighth grader.
In her first game at former site of Missouri's state tournament, Abby blasted a tape-measure home run to dead center that could still be rolling around somewhere in Boone County.
“I just made sure that I hit it farther than hers,” Abby said.
That might have been the first time daughter outslugged mother.
It likely won’t be the last.
Abby, a two-way standout, is one of the top freshmen in the state. She has helped Lafayette to a 12-9 record with her pitching prowess as well as her powerful hitting stroke.
A 6-footer, Abby has pretty big shoes to fill if she wants bragging rights at the family home in Wildwood.
Katie, a 1998 Lafayette grad, was the Missouri player of the year her senior season before going on to a successful career at the University of Pittsburgh. She captured all-Big East Conference honors three times, starting at first base and pitching for four seasons.
At the time, Katie was one of the most decorated players in the history of softball in Missouri.
Now, Abby is following along the same path.
“I’ll be honest, Abby is probably a lot better of a ballplayer than I was,” Katie said. “She’s way above where I was at that age.”
At 14 years old, Abby already is drawing interest from NCAA Division I coaches around the country. Her 13-strikeout performance in a 2-1 loss to Oakville on Aug. 28, turned the head of Tigers veteran coach Rich Sturm, who has been a head coach for the last 21 years.
“She’s already in a special group,” Sturm said. “She’s elite.”
Abby uses pin-point control and a fastball that has been clocked at 64 miles per hour — the equivalent of 91.1 mph in baseball — to get the job done.
Also, Abby threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Francis Howell on Sept. 1.
“There’s a big future for her,” Lafayette coach Ally Gardner said. “She’s so talented already and she’s got a great work ethic that’s going to make her even better.”
Abby is 6-4 with a 1.79 ERA in 10 starts. She has struck out 95 batters in 62-plus innings — an average of 10.6 whiffs per contest. Plus, she fanned 13 or more batters in four successive starts earlier in the season. Gardner, who wants to bring the freshman along slowly, plans on alternating Carr with senior Kaley Adzick for the rest of the season.
At the plate, Abby sports a .414 slugging percentage and is third on the team with 10 RBI.
“There’s a lot of natural talent there that she gets from her mother,” Gardner says.
Abby comes from impressive stock. In addition to her legendary mother, her father Mike played baseball at Parkway South and Missouri State University.
At first, Katie did not want Abby to follow in her footsteps. In grade school, her parents let her try a wide array of sports. She actually began to turn heads in the pool, winning club titles in the breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley.
“My husband and I felt it might be better for her to form her own identity in her own sport, not something with a ball and bat like us,” Katie said. “Early on, I didn’t want her to be a softball player. I wanted her do something different.
Abby was willing to try everything. But at age 12, she decided that softball would overtake swimming as her favorite activity.
The lanky right-hander gives plenty of credit for her success to her mother, although she admits that there are two sides to having a softball-famous parent.
“If you don’t do very (well), she’ll definitely let you know about it," Abby said.
The good part includes Mom knowing the ins and outs of pitching and hitting. Katie coached Abby at times in the Chaos program.
The rough times occur when the two clash. Abby gave up two earned runs in a relief outing during a 10-0 loss to Francis Howell Central on Aug. 30. She came in from first base in the late innings of the blowout and simply wasn’t prepared to hit the circle.
“I knew I wasn’t focused like I should be, I just didn’t want her telling me about it,” Abby said. “But I used it in my next game and I came out stronger.”
Abby already has attended softball camps across the country, including one at the University of Pittsburgh. But college is still a long way away.
For now, Abby, a straight-A student, wants to continue to sharpen her hitting and pitching skills, with the help of her mother, of course.
“She taught me that I should always work twice as hard as anyone else,” Abby said.