Softball spotlight: Lafayette's Carr follows her mother's footsteps

Abby was willing to try everything. But at age 12, she decided that softball would overtake swimming as her favorite activity.

The lanky right-hander gives plenty of credit for her success to her mother, although she admits that there are two sides to having a softball-famous parent.

“If you don’t do very (well), she’ll definitely let you know about it," Abby said.

The good part includes Mom knowing the ins and outs of pitching and hitting. Katie coached Abby at times in the Chaos program.

The rough times occur when the two clash. Abby gave up two earned runs in a relief outing during a 10-0 loss to Francis Howell Central on Aug. 30. She came in from first base in the late innings of the blowout and simply wasn’t prepared to hit the circle.

“I knew I wasn’t focused like I should be, I just didn’t want her telling me about it,” Abby said. “But I used it in my next game and I came out stronger.”

Abby already has attended softball camps across the country, including one at the University of Pittsburgh. But college is still a long way away.

For now, Abby, a straight-A student, wants to continue to sharpen her hitting and pitching skills, with the help of her mother, of course.