Softball spotlight: Life of Riley includes plenty of fun and victories for Windsor

Riley Fendler doesn’t hesitate.

The Windsor High softball pitcher cherishes every minute on the softball diamond.

But she also likes to keep up series of running jokes with Owls veteran coach Wayne Montgomery.

“He always constantly says the same things over and over,” Fendler said. “I like to imitate his voice and say those same things back at him.”

The running repartee keeps the team loose — and at the top of its game.

Windsor sports an 10-9 record with a signature win over Sullivan to its credit. Sullivan finished third in Class 3 last season.

And Fendler is leading the way.

The two-way threat is 10-8 in the circle with an 2.48 ERA. She also is one of the Owls’ top offensive threats with a .447 batting average and 28 RBI.

Her ability to make teammates and coaches smile throughout the good and bad times helps this group click.

“She never fails to make you laugh or lift you up,” Windsor junior Logan Veselske said. “Being around her is just fun. She’s a good energy kind of goofball.”

Montgomery doesn’t mind being the butt of her comic relief. In fact, he enjoys watching his players have fun.

Even at his own expense.

“I probably give her plenty of material,” said Montgomery, who has been with the program for the past 12 years. “I’ve always wanted a relaxed environment and kidding around is part of it. This is kind of a team that if it’s stressed out, it doesn’t play well. We’re better when we’re joking around and having a good time.”

The other players on the roster have joined with Fendler to create a happy-go-lucky atmosphere.

“He plays along with it really well,” Veselske said. “We all have that kind of relationship where we can pick on him and he can pick on us.”

Windsor has won its last four games by a combined 62-2. Of its 10 wins, seven have been by 12 runs or more.

The Owls have taken off after losing three of five games in the season-opening Sullivan Back To School Classic.

“I think we’re all pretty happy with the way things are going,” Fendler said.

Fendler has been the ace of the staff since her freshman campaign.

But she has really kicked her game into high gear this season. She’s increased her speed and is hitting her spots with more consistency.

“I used to lean a lot to the side and now I’m standing up straight more,” Fendler said. “It helps to be more accurate.”

Fendler has been clocked at 62 miles per hour and is registering into the upper 50s on a regular basis.

Yet she relies more on control than speed. Her ability to force hitters into hitting her pitch is the key to her success.

“She goes out on the mound with a purpose,” Montgomery said. “She has a plan and she knows how to execute it.”

Fendler has allowed just one earned run in her last six outings covering 29 innings.

“She seems a lot more focused,” Veleske said. “She’s definitely a top-tier player.”

Fendler credits her improvement to Joe Swiderski, her personal pitching coach. She plays for him on the St. Louis Firecrackers, an elite summer traveling team that also features Washington High standout Taylor Brown, the reigning Post Dispatch All-Metro pitcher of the year.

Brown’s prowess in the circle keeps Findler at first and third base much of the summer, which makes her fall pitching performances stand out even more.

“It’s not like she’s missed a thing,” Montgomery said. “She’s moved right in without pitching much in the summer and has done a great job.”

Fendler compiled a 10-10 mark as freshman and improved to 13-7 last fall as the Owls compiled a 17-8 record.

She believes that her future lies in the infield, at least on the college level.

Fendler also plays basketball and soccer at the Imperial-based school, although she admits softball is her first love. She began playing t-ball at age 5.

For now, Fendler is enjoying the time spent with her teammates. Plus, her continual ribbing of Montgomery adds even more enjoyment to what has been a successful season so far.

“We all love to pick on him,” Fendler said. “We’re not being mean, just having fun.”