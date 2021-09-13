Softball Spotlight: Lindbergh's Goodrich does it all

Scott Goodrich, who coaches the baseball team at St. Louis Community College, met Darin Scott in college and quickly became friends. They played together on amateur baseball teams in the area and both teach at Lindbergh High with their classrooms across the hall from one another.

Goodrich’s strong relationship with Darin Scott has also helped sharpen her game.

“The one thing she has that others don’t is that she can play small ball, she can bunt, she can slap, but she has the ability to stand up and drive the ball into the gap,” Darin Scott said. “She’s just a very, very hard out.”

Goodrich is also a standout soccer player. She had three goals and three assists from her midfield spot last spring.

But softball has always been her first love.

“I can remember playing T-ball when I was three or four (years old),” Goodrich said. “It was just fun for me and it still is.”

Goodrich, a straight-A student, is strong defensively. She plays shortstop for the Flyers, but will likely move to the outfield in college.

Her blazing speed and ability to jet out of the left side of the batter’s box makes her almost unstoppable to stop when she puts the ball in play.