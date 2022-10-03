Softball spotlight: Pacific standout Brandhorst has passion for softball on and off the field

PACIFIC — Trinity Brandhorst knows her business.

The junior outfielder and pitcher for Pacific High's softball team confidently walks the floor at Prime Sports Midwest waiting anxiously for the next customer.

Brandhorst thoroughly enjoys her part-time job as a clerk at the sporting goods store in Fenton.

And she is just as slick at selling bats and gloves as she is using them.

"It's fun because I get to tell people what I use and what I think would work for them," Brandhorst said. "For me, it's like the perfect job."

Brandhorst has developed into one of the top hitters in the state. She leads Pacific with a .477 batting average. Her 31 RBI ranks her among the top 10 in the area.

So when she comes up with a suggestion for a potential buyer during her weekend job, it might be wise to listen.

"They'll ask for recommendations and I'll say, 'This is what I use,' " Brandhorst said. "They're usually shocked that I know as much as I do."

Brandhorst's swing is extremely mechanically sound. She knows all about what bats work and what don't.

Plus, softball is her life.

"When you talk to her, you can tell she just loves softball," Pacific coach Tonya Lewis said. "She breathes it, lives it."

Pacific senior infielder Molly Prichard has played alongside Brandhorst since the two were 12 years old.

"There's nothing else for her, it's softball year-round," Prichard said. "You should see how hard she works."

That dogged determination has helped Brandhorst push her game to another level.

She came into this season intent on drawing interest from college coaches around the Midwest.

The 5-foot-11-inch hitting machine has done just that.

"Physically she getting bigger and stronger," explained her father Jeff, who coached her at a young age. "A lot of it is confidence, too."

Lewis has contemplated using her star pupil at all nine positions in a game.

"There's nothing she can't do," Lewis said. "She can hit, pitch. She's got speed on the bases. No matter what she goes after, she just gets it done."

Brandhorst's versatility was on full display in an 18-0, five-inning win Sept. 15 over St. Clair. The right-hander tossed a perfect game, striking out 13 of the 15 batters she faced. She also hit a home run and had six RBI.

Ironically, pitching is not her strong suit even though she sports a 5-4 record with a 3.41 ERA.

Brandhorst's strength lies in her hitting and fielding skills.

"She's just able to get a jump on the ball and gets to almost anything," Lewis said.

Brandhorst, a three-year starter, has put together a pair of seven-game hitting streaks this season. She hit safely in 15 of Pacific's first 16 games and has 11 multi-hit performances, including a pair of four-hit efforts.

"I can definitely hit the ball pretty hard for my size," said Brandhorst, who sports an .877 slugging percentage. "One of my biggest strengths on defense is that I'm pretty good at tracking the ball in the air."

The Villa Ridge resident literally saved the day Sept. 26 in an 8-7 win over Borgia by running down a hard-hit line drive in center field for the final out with a runner in scoring position.

A straight-A student, Brandhorst plays basketball and also will try throwing on the track and field team in the spring. She has three brothers in her family and always has enjoyed physical activities.

"I was never into girly stuff," Brandhorst said. "I was always into running, jumping, climbing trees."

That passion appears to have paid off. Brandhorst is expected to continue her career in college. Lewis said Brandhorst could become an NCAA Division I prospect by this time next season.

But for now, Brandhorst is hoping to help Pacific make some noise over the next few weeks.

Pacific carries a 12-11 mark into the final week of the regular season and has won seven of its last 11 games.

"We've been gaining a lot of confidence," Brandhorst said. "It's starting to show us how good we can be."