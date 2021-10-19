Softball Spotlight: St. Charles West uses improbable 31-30 win to spark run to Elite Eight

"This group just has so much fight," Middendorf said. "They age me a lot - but it's fun to watch."

This Cinderella run has put West softball on the map for the first time in more than a decade. The Warriors were 5-16 in each of the previous three seasons following a disastrous 0-25 campaign in 2017.

Now, they are within one win of reaching the final four for the third time in school history and the first since 2004.

Plus, they are creating a buzz around campus and throughout the community.

"Softball didn't used to be big, but we're being big now," said junior pitcher Leanna Mitts, who went the distance in the title contest. "I see a change. Hopefully, if other girls see this, they'll come out and try for the team just to be a part of this."

Middendorf and his players can't put a finger on what triggered the about-face. The team had a 4-13 record following a 9-1 loss to Warrenton on Sept. 29 and appeared on the fast track to nowhere.

"This year was pretty rough at times," Runion said, "But we owed to ourselves to play through and keep going.

And look what's happened."

Senior Jazmyrn Chapman went 6-for-10 during the two-game blitz. Little added four hits.