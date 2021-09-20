Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage

"In the fall, they know I play softball, so I can be a little late for practice," Hatton says. "Everybody knows it's a big deal for me."

Hatton says both activities are equally rewarding — just in different ways.

"In softball, my legs will end up hurting after games," Hatton said. "Show choir, I'm just exhausted."

Hatton is strong on the dancing part of show choir.

Her teammates can attest to that.

"She's got some moves," Trojans sophomore pitcher Macie Hunolt said.

Hatton has some moves on the softball diamond as well.

Her defensive skills behind the plate played a key role in an eye-popping 32-inning scoreless streak put together by Hanolt and freshman Ava Meyers.

Hatton has made just two errors in 249 chances over the last two seasons. Plus, she possesses an uncanny knack for calming down her freshman and sophomore hurlers in tense situations.

"You name it, she can do it back there," Richardson said. "And she's a good person. She cares about others. She has a way of telling the girls about the things they need to improve on in a manner where they respect it because it's coming from her."