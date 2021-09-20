Softball spotlight: Troy's Hatton shines behind the plate and on the stage

TROY, Mo. — Tori Hatton worked tirelessly every Tuesday and Thursday for about three hours at a time.
The Troy Buchanan High senior catcher spent hours repeating her efforts to make sure she had everything memorized.
"I didn't want to make a mistake," she said.
One of the biggest power-hitting softball players in the state came through with flying colors Sunday when the Troy show choir performed its first routine of the season in front of family, friends and schoolmates.
Yes, the right-handed hitting slugger loves to sing and dance in a competitive environment.
"It's so much different than softball," Hatton said. "Maybe that's why I like it so much."
Hatton said softball comes first — but singing and dancing are a close second.
Sometimes the two overlap.
"She's always dancing around in the locker room," Troy junior infielder Kaitlyn Damron said. "Or she'll break out with a song out of nowhere."
Hatton balances both activities perfectly.
"I've seen her dance, she's good," Troy softball coach Lance Richardson said.
On the softball diamond, Hatton's power and bat speed through the strike zone has helped her become one of the state's most feared hitters. She led the area in RBI (49) last fall and was tied with two others for the top spot in home runs with 10.
She is back at again this season.
A three-year varsity starter, Hatton is hitting .394 with a team-leading two homers and 13 RBI. She has hit safely in 13 of 16 games including a 3-for-3, three-RBI effort against perennial power Bowling Green.
Most importantly, her veteran presence has made the Trojans a state title contender. Troy won the Class 4 crown in 2016 and 2011, and with Hatton leading the way, the Lincoln County school has dreams of another state championship.
And Hatton is hoping to sing and dance her way to the final four in Springfield later next month.
"Show choir is a pretty big deal here," Hatton said. "I mainly do it for the people that are in it. I've met some of my closest friends there."
Troy's show choir is a 50-60-person team that puts on 15-minute routines in competitions around the country. It is a combination of dancing and singing in which the entire group must be in perfect sync. Hatton made the team as a freshman, helping the group reach a national competition in Los Angeles.
Sunday's snappy routine included a ballad performance of "All I Know So Far" by pop star Pink and a pop-up dance to Usher's "DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love."
The team normally practices three hours a day, twice a week.
"In the fall, they know I play softball, so I can be a little late for practice," Hatton says. "Everybody knows it's a big deal for me."
Hatton says both activities are equally rewarding — just in different ways.
"In softball, my legs will end up hurting after games," Hatton said. "Show choir, I'm just exhausted."
Hatton is strong on the dancing part of show choir.
Her teammates can attest to that.
"She's got some moves," Trojans sophomore pitcher Macie Hunolt said.
Hatton has some moves on the softball diamond as well.
Her defensive skills behind the plate played a key role in an eye-popping 32-inning scoreless streak put together by Hanolt and freshman Ava Meyers.
Hatton has made just two errors in 249 chances over the last two seasons. Plus, she possesses an uncanny knack for calming down her freshman and sophomore hurlers in tense situations.
"You name it, she can do it back there," Richardson said. "And she's a good person. She cares about others. She has a way of telling the girls about the things they need to improve on in a manner where they respect it because it's coming from her."
Hatton jumped into the starting lineup as an infielder as a sophomore and hit .488 with a team-high 28 RBI. She moved behind the plate last fall and has been a fixture ever since.
"She's been a blessing," Richardson said.
Hatton took up softball on the t-ball level in third grade at the request of Damron, who was her next door neighbor at the time. The team carried the nickname "Troy Eyeballs" because it was sponsored by a local optician. Five members of that grade school group are on the current high school roster.
"We wore a purple shirt with a big old eyeball on it," Hatton said with a laugh.
Hatton played soccer, volleyball and basketball in addition to softball on the grade school and middle school levels.
But she systematical dropped those other sports over time. By the time reached 10th grade, she played just softball.
"At first, I thought of softball as just another game, something I could do with my friends," Hatton said. "Once it got more serious, I started practicing a lot. Then, I realized, 'This could be something cool for the rest of my life.' "
Hatton is focused on leading the Trojans to Class 5 postseason success. They sport a 9-6-1 record and have played a rugged schedule. One of their signature wins was a 6-0 triumph over defending Class 3 state champion Sullivan on Sept. 13.
"We're young and it's going to take work to blend and get everything together," Hatton said. "But I think we'll be able to make a run."