Softball state championship spotlight: Weirich grows into leading role for Sullivan

Those numbers are an improvement from a .310 batting average last season with only nine fewer at-bats and 10 more RBI. Weirich’s also walked 11 times this season with only nine strikeouts.

"She is hitting the ball hard,” Crump said. “She has worked her tail off in the offseason — catching lessons, hitting lessons, all of it. She’s a phenomenal kid with a phenomenal work ethic and I would not want anybody else back there this year.”

Definitely, Weirich has taken over for the Eagles as her preferred position of catcher this season after playing in the outfield as a sophomore.

Last season, then-freshman Kayla Ulrich — now Sullivan’s starting shortstop — played behind the plate. Weirich said it was in the best interest for the team a year ago and was motivated to improve.

“I knew that KU had a little more confidence than me at the time,” Weirich said. “I knew that she deserved that spot, but I also knew that I needed to grow more and come in and bring my best to the team this year. I have gotten much stronger mentally. I’ve worked harder to be (physically) stronger. Doing that really helped me mentally. I’m a varsity starter now, it’s amazing and a dream come true.”