Softball state semifinal update: Francis Howell Central, Washington move on; Parkway South, Incarnate Word suffer defeats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lauren Bacon called it, "One of those days."

The freshman catcher for the Parkway South softball team wasn't exaggerating.

Anything that could go wrong did go wrong Friday morning for the Patriots in a 19-1 loss to Lee's Summit West in a Class 5 state semifinal.

The Titans scored 10 runs in the third inning to end the game via the mercy rule.

Lee Summit West senior Katerina Wilds hit three home runs and drove in nine runs.

Parkway South (23-9) couldn't maintain the magic that helped it earn a state semifinal berth for the first time since 2008.

"Mentally we were not ready to go," South coach Dave McFarland said.

The game-time temperature was 46 degrees. The contest, which was originally slated for Thursday, was played in a steady drizzle.

"The kids get it in their minds that it's cold and it's wet," McFarland said. "It sets a tone."

The first three Lee's Summit West hitters reached and scored against South junior hurler Ashley Ware, who struck out 26 and walked just one in her two previous postseason games.