South Central Athletics Association 2019 softball all-conference:
Players of the year
C Amelia Ayotte, jr., Brentwood
P Anita Kraus, jr., Valley Park
FIRST TEAM
P Shekinah Reed, sr., Brentwood
P Christine Vineyard, sr., Hancock
C Jayla Coleman, sr., Hancock
IF Molly Callihan, sr., Brentwood
IF Michaela Chittakhone, so., Valley Park
IF Mia Fujarte, jr., Hancock
IF Emily Geary, so., Valley Park
IF Cailin McCloud, sr., Valley Park
OF Aleah Dittrich, jr., Hancock
OF Josie Menley, fr., Valley Park
SECOND TEAM
P Mileena Williams, sr., Bayless
C Chloe Swendlund, jr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights
IF Emma Cort, so., Maplewood-RH
IF Morgan Nelson, jr., Brentwood
OF Mykel Brooks, so., Bayless
OF Aniah Princes, jr., Hancock
OF Abby Scott, fr., Valley Park