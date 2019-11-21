Subscribe for 99¢

South Central Athletics Association 2019 softball all-conference:

Players of the year

C Amelia Ayotte, jr., Brentwood

P Anita Kraus, jr., Valley Park

FIRST TEAM

P Shekinah Reed, sr., Brentwood

P Christine Vineyard, sr., Hancock

C Jayla Coleman, sr., Hancock

IF Molly Callihan, sr., Brentwood

IF Michaela Chittakhone, so., Valley Park

IF Mia Fujarte, jr., Hancock

IF Emily Geary, so., Valley Park

IF Cailin McCloud, sr., Valley Park

OF Aleah Dittrich, jr., Hancock

OF Josie Menley, fr., Valley Park

SECOND TEAM

P Mileena Williams, sr., Bayless

C Chloe Swendlund, jr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights

IF Emma Cort, so., Maplewood-RH

IF Morgan Nelson, jr., Brentwood

OF Mykel Brooks, so., Bayless

OF Aniah Princes, jr., Hancock

OF Abby Scott, fr., Valley Park

