St. Dominic breaks out of skid with victory at Winfield

“That's something I think our team does really well. We always seem to answer back,” Duncan said. “When they came out and put up those two runs, we had a couple plays we didn't like in that inning, but we picked each other up and we seem to do that very, very well.”

Winfield cut it to 5-3 Riley Havican's sac fly in the second, but the Crusaders made it five straight half-innings with at least one run from one of the teams, as McDowell and Owen again smacked run-scoring singles and Danchus added one of her own.

After finally dishing a scoreless frame, the St. Dominic offense went back to work again in the fourth with a two-run frame highlighted by the bottom of its order with an RBI single by No. 8 hitter Jenna Little followed by a run-scoring double by Kennedy Locker that made it 10-3.

“I just concentrate a lot,” Little said. “That's my best thing. Concentration and keeping my hands in. It's really what I think about when I go into the box.”

The Crusaders' 7-8-9 hitters had a big day Monday, reaching base 10 times in 15 plate appearances and scoring seven of the team's 13 runs. As a junior, Little is the elder statesmen of the trio with Locker and No. 7 hitter Mattie Tritz both sophomores.