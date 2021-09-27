St. Dominic breaks out of skid with victory at Winfield

WINFIELD — Rylee McDowell knew her team needed a beginning of the week pick-me-up, so she did what she does best.
The St. Dominic junior right fielder smacked four hits in six plate appearances out of the leadoff spot and scored all four times to lead the Crusaders to a 13-5 win over Winfield in a non-conference battle of area top-10 small-school softball teams Monday afternoon at the Winfield R-IV Athletic Complex.
After winning 11 of 12 games following a 1-3 start, the third-ranked Crusaders (13-7) had dropped three in a row prior to Monday, including a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Tolton.
“We didn't play our best this weekend, but we were back at it (Monday) with a win and it felt really good,” said McDowell, who raised her batting average 23 points to .506. “It was very nice to see everyone hitting again after our little slump at Tolton.”
St. Dominic scored at least two runs in five of the seven innings Monday.
“The weekend was tough and we were all disappointed,” Crusaders coach Noah Duncan said. “But we talked about having that disappointment on Saturday, letting it go on Sunday and coming out ready to play ball today. And I feel like the team did that. They came out ready to go.”
Sixth-ranked Winfield (9-7) scored in three of its first four frames but was blanked in the final three.
“We were playing catchup all night and we kind of shot ourselves in the foot in that manner,” Warriors coach Dean Streed said. “I went back and looked at it. Seven walks, five errors, three wild pitches that accumulates to 14 free bases. It really racked up our pitch count and we had to make a change there.”
McDowell started the game with a single and came around to score on Abbie Danchus' fifth home run of the season that gave the Crusaders an early 2-0 lead.
“I think it helped because it brought up the energy for the rest of the game,” said Danchus, who drove in three runs Monday to give her 35 RBI this season, which is third in the area. “Our lineup is pretty good, really from one through nine we all hit consistently and get runs in.”
The Warriors responded with a two-spot of their own in the bottom of the first with a pair of RBI singles by Anna Hoeckelmann and Maggie Jordan.
“Earlier in the year, something we kind of preached on is we'd get punched in the mouth and we wouldn't do anything about it,” Streed said. “We're starting to kind of turn the corner and really play the type of softball we want, but we didn't show up for a full seven innings and we didn't deserve to win that game.”
St. Dominic quickly answered as well with a three-run top of the second on RBI singles by McDowell and Victoria Owen and a sacrifice fly by Katie Bergland.
“That's something I think our team does really well. We always seem to answer back,” Duncan said. “When they came out and put up those two runs, we had a couple plays we didn't like in that inning, but we picked each other up and we seem to do that very, very well.”
Winfield cut it to 5-3 Riley Havican's sac fly in the second, but the Crusaders made it five straight half-innings with at least one run from one of the teams, as McDowell and Owen again smacked run-scoring singles and Danchus added one of her own.
After finally dishing a scoreless frame, the St. Dominic offense went back to work again in the fourth with a two-run frame highlighted by the bottom of its order with an RBI single by No. 8 hitter Jenna Little followed by a run-scoring double by Kennedy Locker that made it 10-3.
“I just concentrate a lot,” Little said. “That's my best thing. Concentration and keeping my hands in. It's really what I think about when I go into the box.”
The Crusaders' 7-8-9 hitters had a big day Monday, reaching base 10 times in 15 plate appearances and scoring seven of the team's 13 runs. As a junior, Little is the elder statesmen of the trio with Locker and No. 7 hitter Mattie Tritz both sophomores.
“When we're really firing on all cylinders, we're really going one through nine,” Duncan said. “The bottom of our lineup has been extremely important for us this year. We don't have any girls that we try to hide in the lineup. They all can hit.”
Hoeckelmann's two-run single in the fourth brought Winfield to within 10-5, but the Warriors left the bases loaded and St. Dominic later closed out the scoring with a three-run sixth, as Bergland laced a two-run single to left and eventually scored on a wild pitch.