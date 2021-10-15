St. Pius X runs into red-hot hurler in district semifinal loss to Perryville

Kevin Halley beamed with pride as he watched his St. Pius X softball team successfully tackle one obstacle after another during the regular season.

But Friday afternoon, the Lancers ran up against a red-hot pitcher.

Perryville High junior righthander Alyson Stortz tossed a no-hitter as the Pirates rolled to an 11-1 win in a Class 3 District 1 semifinal game at Bayless Ballpark.

"The girls competed really well on the year," Halley said. "We finished with a winning record. Those four seniors will leave a lasting legacy on this program with leadership that I won't soon forget."

Perryville (14-12) will face Doniphan (15-10) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the district championship game.

Stortz was masterful over the five innings with nine strikeouts. She gave up an unearned run.

"It makes my job really easy," Perryville coach Lilly Pecaut said. "She's a monster out there and that's great to see."

The Lancers got on the board in the top half of the first after junior Riley Cappozzo reached on a three-base error and then scored on a passed ball.

Stortz slammed the door the rest of the way.