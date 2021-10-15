St. Pius X runs into red-hot hurler in district semifinal loss to Perryville

Kevin Halley beamed with pride as he watched his St. Pius X softball team successfully tackle one obstacle after another during the regular season.
But Friday afternoon, the Lancers ran up against a red-hot pitcher.
Perryville High junior righthander Alyson Stortz tossed a no-hitter as the Pirates rolled to an 11-1 win in a Class 3 District 1 semifinal game at Bayless Ballpark.
"The girls competed really well on the year," Halley said. "We finished with a winning record. Those four seniors will leave a lasting legacy on this program with leadership that I won't soon forget."
Perryville (14-12) will face Doniphan (15-10) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the district championship game.
Stortz was masterful over the five innings with nine strikeouts. She gave up an unearned run.
"It makes my job really easy," Perryville coach Lilly Pecaut said. "She's a monster out there and that's great to see."
The Lancers got on the board in the top half of the first after junior Riley Cappozzo reached on a three-base error and then scored on a passed ball.
Stortz slammed the door the rest of the way.
The 5-foot-4 hurler struck out the first five batters and had complete command of her pitching arsenal from start to finish.
"She was throwing hard," Halley said. "We were waiting for something else and she kept throwing hard. We had too many strikeouts looking."
Halley was pleased with sophomore Jessie Robertston in the circle, but the defense had setbacks in the first inning that allowed Perryville to roll out to a 4-1 lead.
"The last two days have been nothing but hitting at practice," Pecaut said. "We've done very little fielding, it's just been hitting. Earlier in the week, we did not get started the way we wanted to. We really wanted to wake up our bats and I think we did."
Perryville's offense was keyed by sophomore Kylee Stortz, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jenna Brewer, Alyson Stortz and Katelyn Burns tallied two RBI each.