Stichling helps Northwest power past Seckman

Northwest (11-5) looks like a team on mission. It has scored 10 runs or more in eight of the 11 wins, including six efforts of 12 runs or more.

"We've always lived by our bats," Northwest first-year coach Andrew Keating. "We trust our offense. We know that the right girls are always coming up."

Explained Petry, "Every one of us can get the big hit like (Stichling) did."

Petry almost had a chance being a hero. But after reaching base in her first four trips to the plate, she was given an intentional walk with runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the seventh.

That left it up to Stichling, one of two sets of Bash Sisters on the power-packed roster.

"It was amazing," Stichling said. "I had all my adrenalin going. I just wanted to make good contact."

Stichling ripped a one-strike pitch just inside the foul line to send a large crowd into celebration mode.

"Every time we play them, we really get up for it," Keating said. "It's always close."

This was no exception.