Stichling helps Northwest power past Seckman

CEDAR HILL — Sophomore infielder Ella Stichling has mixed memories of the Northwest-Cedar Hill's trip to the Class 4 softball state tournament last fall.
On one hand, she is proud her team reached the final four for the first time in 30 years.
But when the Lions got there, things unraveled in hurry.
Northwest's high-powered attack, which came into the state semifinal averaging 11.2 runs per game, was shut out twice in Springfield. One of the highest scoring teams in the state managed just five hits over two games on the way to a fourth-place finish.
"Very disappointing," Stichling said. "We felt like we were a lot better than we showed to everybody."
The Lions might just get a chance to wipe out that memory.
Stichling drilled a walkoff single just inside the left-field line Monday to propel Northwest to a 10-9 win over rival Seckman in a thriller played in the shadow of Highway 30.
The Lions' hit squad is back at it again, racking up eye-popping numbers.
This time around, the Northwest players vow to make a better showing in the postseason.
"We were caught up in the moment and too nervous," said senior outfielder Lane Petry, who had three hits Monday. "If we get back there, that won't happen again."
Northwest (11-5) looks like a team on mission. It has scored 10 runs or more in eight of the 11 wins, including six efforts of 12 runs or more.
"We've always lived by our bats," Northwest first-year coach Andrew Keating. "We trust our offense. We know that the right girls are always coming up."
Explained Petry, "Every one of us can get the big hit like (Stichling) did."
Petry almost had a chance being a hero. But after reaching base in her first four trips to the plate, she was given an intentional walk with runners on second and third and one out in the bottom of the seventh.
That left it up to Stichling, one of two sets of Bash Sisters on the power-packed roster.
"It was amazing," Stichling said. "I had all my adrenalin going. I just wanted to make good contact."
Stichling ripped a one-strike pitch just inside the foul line to send a large crowd into celebration mode.
"Every time we play them, we really get up for it," Keating said. "It's always close."
This was no exception.
Seckman (6-6), which lost to Northwest in the postseason each of the last two years, rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the contest 9-9. Courtney Bone and Abby Harvell came up with the key hits.
But the Lions hardly flinched.
Twins Sarah and Jenna Roth banged one-out singles and Petry was given a free pass to set the stage for Stichling's big blow. Her sister Madi, a junior, drove in three runs in the contest.
"There were a lot of positives in this," Seckman coach Steve Bonastia said. "We kept battling, kept battling and never quit. We're so young. I told them, it might not have been the final score we wanted — but I was proud of them."
Seckman scored six times in the third inning to take a 6-3 lead. Madi Conrad and Grace Deen had two-run hits.
But Northwest battled back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to regain the advantage. Braydin Hager crushed a two-run single up the middle to put her club up 7-6. Ella Stichling and pitcher Vanessa Cardenas padded the lead with run-producing hits in the fourth.
Cardenas found a groove after the third-inning explosion and retired nine hitters in a row. She also wriggled out of a first-and-third, one-out jam in the seventh after the Jaguars had tied the game.
"All around just a great game," Keating said.
Northwest has won five of the last six against Seckman, including a nail-biting 9-7 triumph on Sept. 10.
The teams might see each other again in the Class 5 District 1 Tournament in mid-October.
