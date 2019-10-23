Northwest Cedar Hill's Ella Stichling (left) smiles as she rounds second base past Oakville shortstop Ella Strickland after hitting a first-inning grand slam during a Class 4 sectional softball game on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Ella Stichling (left) is greeted at home by teammates after hitting a first-inning grand slam during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill players celebrate their victory over Oakville in a Class 4 sectional softball game on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill pitcher Maddison Welker jumps for joy following the final out of the Lions' win over Oakville in a Class 4 sectional softball game on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Sarah Roth (left) slides safely into second base as Oakville shortstop Ella Strickland catches the throw during a Class 4 sectional softball game on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill outfielder Lane Petry catches a fly ball during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville center fielder Lilly Kahle catches a fly ball during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Amanda Fitzwilliam (9) is greeted at home by teammates after hitting a home run during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill catcher Olivia Sisco receives a pitch during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Abby Alonzo pitches with a Northwest Cedar Hill runner at first base during a Class 4 sectional softball game on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Ella Stichling (left) dives safely back into first base under the tag of Oakville first baseman Calynn Gicante during a Class 4 sectional softball game on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Sarah Roth motions to her teammates in the dugout as she stands on second base after hitting a double during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill pitcher Maddison Welker fields a come backer during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill players do a line dance prior to their Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Carlie Huelsing heads to second base for a double during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Northwest Cedar Hill on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Jaimie Lee smiles as she rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Lily ConsolIno (12) runs to second base during a Class 4 sectional softball game against Oakville on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Northwest Cedar Hill's Maddison Welker (left) pitches with an Oakville runner at first base during a Class 4 sectional softball game on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
CEDAR HILL — Ella Stichling knew her long first-inning blast had a chance to leave the park.
But the Northwest Cedar Hill freshman slugger wasn't sure until she passed first base and heard the loud voice of her mother Tonia, which rose above the crowded stands.
"She gave that Ric Flair woo," Stichling said. "When I heard that, I knew it was gone."
Stichling's grand slam kick-started a six-run first-inning outburst that led Northwest to a 10-3 win over Oakville on Wednesday in a Class 4 softball sectional contest.
The Lions (25-4), who have won 10 of their last 11, will face Webster Groves (21-8) in a quarterfinal contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Webster Groves.
Northwest moved into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012 and is hoping to get to the state semifinals for the first time since 1989.
The Jefferson County school was razor-sharp in eliminating long-time nemesis Oakville (19-5), which had won 29 of the previous 30 games between the schools dating back to 1999.
"We talked about controlling our emotions and playing well the very first inning," Northwest coach Dan Davison said. "The kids were focused. They played their best game of the year and I'm proud of them."
The Lions finally rid themselves of the Oakville jinx with a well-rounded attack and some solid pitching from senior Maddison Welker, who gave up three runs on six hits in a complete-game effort.
"The idea was to put the past in the past," Northwest junior shortstop Sarah Roth said. "This year, we knew we could do it. We were confident."
It showed right from the start.
"Getting runs in the first (inning) is how we've been most of the season," Stichling said.
Stichling, a designated player who bats out of the No. 8 spot in the order, turned in the biggest hit of the year. Her drive over the wall in right capped off the 21-minute early onslaught.
Davison struggled at times this season to find a spot in the lineup for Stichling, who has five home runs.
"We've got more than nine real good players," he said. "It's a great problem to have."
Stichling solidified herself in Lions lore with the five-RBI performance. She is used to hearing her parents erupt when she or her sister — sophomore Madi, the starting third baseman — come through with clutch hits.
"But we bring out the Ric Flair only when one of them leaves the park," Tonia Stichling said.
That loud scream was the first of many from the standing-room-only crowd. The Lions, who bolted out to an 8-0 lead, pounded 14 hits.
Jaimie Lee added a two-run homer in the seventh. Sarah Roth and twin sister Jenna combined to reach base three times.
Sarah Roth got the ball rolling by drawing a leadoff walk from Oakville hurler Caylnn Gicante, who lasted just 2-3 of an inning. Two outs later, Lee drew a walk. Madi Stichling followed with a two-run double. Welker and Lane Petry reached safely to set the stage for Ella Stichling's fifth home run of the campaign.
The Lions, who have set a school record for most wins in a season, added two more runs in the third on a run-scoring hit by Petry and Ella Stichling's RBI single.
Oakville climbed to within 8-2 on a two-run homer from Amanda Fitzwilliam in the bottom of the third. But the hole was simply too deep.
"We knew they were going to come out hard," Oakville junior shortstop Ella Strickland said. "But we never expected six runs."
Petry reached base three times for the winners. Alexi Sanchez also added a key hit.
The determined Tigers were impressive on the defensive end as well. Sarah Roth led the way with a diving catch of a line drive at short.
"These are great softball players, they're smart and we can hit," Davison said. "I think everyone knows that at this point."
Ella Stichling is enjoying this history-making ride.
"It's fun, but this still doesn't seem like it's real yet," she said. "We're confident in each other and we feel like we should be able to keep on playing like this — and winning."
