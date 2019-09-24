Oakville junior Ella Strickland connects for a base hit to center field during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Sarah Hinkamp comes in as a courtesy runner and congratulates Oakville's Calynn Gicante during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Mackenzie Gareau calls for the ball at second base during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Kami Matthews chases a fly ball in right field during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Madison Rhyne smiles after getting hit by a pitch to bring in a run during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville senior Amanda Fitzwilliam fires from third base for an out during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Jess Willsey fields a ground ball and fires to home for a force out in the first inning of a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Lauren Meyer fouls a pitch back behind the plate during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Mallory Pike connects for a first inning single during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Leah Nance slides safely into third base as Marquette's Alyssa Dienstbach waits for a throw that never arrived during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Jess Willsey throws to first base for an out during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Sophia Dunn chases down a fly ball in center field during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Madison Carney throws to first after fielding a ground ball during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Ella Strickland fires the ball to first base for an out during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Alyssa Dienstbach plays defends at third base during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Carlie Huelsing tosses it from second to first during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Ella Strickland smiles in the on deck circle during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Sophia Dunn takes a lead from second base during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville junior Ella Strickland connects for a base hit to center field during a softball game on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CLARKSON VALLEY — Oakville High junior shortstop Ella Strickland had a pretty good freshman season.
She was even better as a sophomore — on the Tigers' boys junior varsity baseball team.
Strickland, back facing her own gender, has been virtually unstoppable on the softball diamond the last several weeks.
The owner of a textbook swing, Strickland hit a key home run Tuesday to help Oakville knock off Marquette in a Suburban Conference Yellow pool contest at Marquette.
Strickland ripped her third round-tripper of the season and pushed her batting average to .488 with a two-for-four performance. She leads the team with 14 RBI and drove in four runs in a 10-2 win over Cor Jesu on Monday.
The slick-fielding Strickland credits part of that success to her time spent playing baseball against boys in the spring.
"It keeps me ready," Strickland says. "Baseball's pretty fun. I like competing with a different group of people."
It took her male teammates a game or two to accept a girl on the squad. But once they figured out she could more than hold her own, she became just one of the guys.
"She brings a lot of the baseball element to softball," Oakville veteran coach Rich Sturm said. "It helps her all the way around."
Oakville senior pitcher Calynn Gicante tossed a nifty three-hitter and junior Abby Alonzo added a two-run single to help the Tigers (11-2, 1-0) to their sixth win in seven tries.
Amanda Fitzwilliam, Mallory Pike and Gicante also added key hits.
"Throughout the course of the season you've got to find different ways to win ballgames," Sturm said. "Fortunately, our pitching and defense was really good today."
Strickland's father, Rick, is a hitting consultant for the Texas Rangers.
"She's fun to watch," Sturm said. "Mechanically, she always puts herself in a good spot to hit the ball."
Strickland plans on joining the varsity baseball team in the spring. She will become the first female in school history to play on that level, according to Sturm, who also coaches the Oakville baseball team. He plans on welcoming her with open arms.
"I just like to play — whether it's softball or baseball," Strickland said.
The Tigers are a young group with only two seniors. Yet they display a veteran presence. Sturm alternates pitchers Gicante (4-1) and Alonzo (7-1). Fitzwilliam kick-starts the attack from the leadoff spot in the order.
Oakville scored three times in the opening frame and then used the arm of Gicante and its defense to shut down the Mustangs (10-9, 0-3), who won the state title in 2017 and have reached the final four three times in the last four seasons.
Gicante struck out three in lowering her ERA to 3.12.
"The offense and the defense really backed me up," Gicante said. "Getting those early runs, it helped me to relax and breathe."
Strickland got the big frame started with a single followed by hits from Pike and Gicante. Madison Rhyne was hit by a pitch to force in the first run. Alonzo followed with a ringing two-run single up the middle.
Marquette climbed to within 3-1 on a run-scoring hit by pitcher Madison Carney in the fourth before Strickland put the game away with a long drive over the wall in left-center.
The Tigers, who have outscored their opponents 117-52 this season, are gearing up for a serious post-season run.
"We know that if we work hard and keep being consistent the rest of the year, we should be good," Gicante said.
Marquette lost standout pitcher Annah Junge to graduation, but has still managed to play winning softball.
"Today, our girls did a great job of battling," coach Adam Starling said. "They were just a little bit better than we were."
