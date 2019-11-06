Subscribe for 99¢

Suburban, Red division, 2019 softball all-conference:

Player of the year: CF Alexi Sanchez, so., Northwest

Pitcher of the year: Maddie Buske, jr., Webster Groves

Coach of the year: Bryan Gibson, Webster Groves

FIRST TEAM

P Abagail Cafolla, so., Hazelwood West

P Rylie Perry, jr., Parkway Central

P Maddison Welker, sr., Northwest

C Hannah Jansen, jr., Webster Groves

C Brooke Loveall, so., Fox

IF Anastasia Baer, so., Fox

IF Alison Decker, jr., Hazelwood West

IF Mya Gratz, jr., Hazelwood West

IF Lindsay McCarthy, sr., Kirkwood

IF Jenna Roth, jr., Northwest

IF Sarah Roth, jr., Northwest

IF Madi Stichling, so., Northwest

IF Dorothy Wunderlich, jr., Parkway West

IF Elizabeth Zareh, sr., Webster Groves

OF Maddie Bailey, jr., Pattonville

OF Jessica Hopper, sr., Kirkwood

OF Jaime Lee, sr., Northwest

OF Molly McPheeters, sr., Webster Groves

OF Lane Petry, jr., Northwest

OF Emily Vassolo, fr., Mehlville

SECOND TEAM

P Rayne Grus, sr., Kirkwood

P Marissa Geist, fr., Fox

P Haley Schulte, sr., Parkway West

C Molly Wright, sr., Parkway West

C Emilee Goebel, so., Mehlville

C Olivia Hiscox, sr., Kirkwood

C Jo Medley, sr., Pattonville

IF Jenna Benson, jr., Mehlville

IF Kelly Collins, jr., Webster Groves

IF Myah King, so., Webster Groves

IF Emily Hill, sr., Hazelwood West

IF Madison Leckrone, fr., Pattonville

IF Ella Stichling, fr., Northwest

IF Chloe Shamel, sr., Pattonville

OF Kylie Austin, jr., Fox

OF Darby Blum, sr., Parkway Central

OF Katie Hastings, jr., Kirkwood

OF Sam Heine, fr., Pattonville

OF Megan Leahy, jr., Parkway West

OF Alyssa Moran, so., Webster Groves

OF Riley Nilges, jr., Hazelwood West

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.