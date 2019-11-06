Suburban, Red division, 2019 softball all-conference:
Player of the year: CF Alexi Sanchez, so., Northwest
Pitcher of the year: Maddie Buske, jr., Webster Groves
Coach of the year: Bryan Gibson, Webster Groves
FIRST TEAM
P Abagail Cafolla, so., Hazelwood West
P Rylie Perry, jr., Parkway Central
P Maddison Welker, sr., Northwest
C Hannah Jansen, jr., Webster Groves
C Brooke Loveall, so., Fox
IF Anastasia Baer, so., Fox
IF Alison Decker, jr., Hazelwood West
IF Mya Gratz, jr., Hazelwood West
IF Lindsay McCarthy, sr., Kirkwood
IF Jenna Roth, jr., Northwest
IF Sarah Roth, jr., Northwest
IF Madi Stichling, so., Northwest
IF Dorothy Wunderlich, jr., Parkway West
IF Elizabeth Zareh, sr., Webster Groves
OF Maddie Bailey, jr., Pattonville
OF Jessica Hopper, sr., Kirkwood
OF Jaime Lee, sr., Northwest
OF Molly McPheeters, sr., Webster Groves
OF Lane Petry, jr., Northwest
OF Emily Vassolo, fr., Mehlville
SECOND TEAM
P Rayne Grus, sr., Kirkwood
P Marissa Geist, fr., Fox
P Haley Schulte, sr., Parkway West
C Molly Wright, sr., Parkway West
C Emilee Goebel, so., Mehlville
C Olivia Hiscox, sr., Kirkwood
C Jo Medley, sr., Pattonville
IF Jenna Benson, jr., Mehlville
IF Kelly Collins, jr., Webster Groves
IF Myah King, so., Webster Groves
IF Emily Hill, sr., Hazelwood West
IF Madison Leckrone, fr., Pattonville
IF Ella Stichling, fr., Northwest
IF Chloe Shamel, sr., Pattonville
OF Kylie Austin, jr., Fox
OF Darby Blum, sr., Parkway Central
OF Katie Hastings, jr., Kirkwood
OF Sam Heine, fr., Pattonville
OF Megan Leahy, jr., Parkway West
OF Alyssa Moran, so., Webster Groves
OF Riley Nilges, jr., Hazelwood West