Sullivan Eagles at Logan-Rogersville Wildcats

When, where: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Logan-Rogersville High School. (NOTE: Game originally was scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed because of inclement weather).

Series history since 1999 : 1-1. Logan Rogersville won 8-4 earlier this season in Sullivan's season-opening tournament, and Sullivan won 10-0 last season in the same tournament.

About Sullivan: Seeks a sixth trip to the state semifinals, including the last two seasons. … Went 1-2 against a trio of common opponents with Logan-Rogersville, beating Farmington and losing to Helias and Kickapoo. … Senior Hanna Johanning (.494, eight home runs, 38 RBI) leads seven Eagles who are hitting .300 or better. … Johanning (8-4 record, 3.03 earned run average in 74 innings) and sophomore Jaedin Blankenship (10-5, 2.69 earned run average in 75 and 1/3 innings) share the pitching duties.