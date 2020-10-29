Sullivan Eagles vs. Savannah

What: Class 3 state championship
When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Killian Sports Complex, Springfield.
Records, rankings: Sullivan 20-9, No. 2 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings; Savannah 18-1.
Semifinal scores: Sullivan 4, Bowling Green 1; Savannah 1, Blair Oaks 0.
Best state tournament finish: Sullivan, runner-up (2003, 2016, 2019); Savannah, third place (2019).
Last state tournament appearance: Sullivan, 2019 (runner-up; lost 3-1 to Helias in Class 3 final); Savannah, 2019 (semifinals; beat Incarnate Word 5-4 to finish third).
Head to head: Sullivan leads series 1-0 in games since 1999. Sullivan beat Savannah 10-2 in state semifinal in 2019.
About Sullivan: Senior Hanna Johanning leads the Eagles in hitting at .476 with eight home runs and 38 RBI. She also is part of a one-two pitching punch as she owns a 10-4 record with a 2.61 earned run average in 85 2/3 innings while Jaedin Blankenship is 10-5 with an identical 2.61 ERA in 77 2/3 innings.
About Savannah: In first state final. … Savannah beat Blair Oaks on the road in semifinals on a home run by Kaia Calloway, its only hit of the game, with one out in the sixth inning of a scoreless game. ... Junior second baseman Ella Bruner leads team in hitting with a .568 average, senior first baseman Maddelyn Graves has a team-high four home runs and sophomore third baseman Haley Noland has a team-best 26 RBI. ... Senior Kenzie Schopfer (14-1 record, .76 ERA) is the Savannah's leader in the circle.
