Sullivan Eagles vs. Savannah

About Sullivan: Senior Hanna Johanning leads the Eagles in hitting at .476 with eight home runs and 38 RBI. She also is part of a one-two pitching punch as she owns a 10-4 record with a 2.61 earned run average in 85 2/3 innings while Jaedin Blankenship is 10-5 with an identical 2.61 ERA in 77 2/3 innings.

About Savannah: In first state final. … Savannah beat Blair Oaks on the road in semifinals on a home run by Kaia Calloway, its only hit of the game, with one out in the sixth inning of a scoreless game. ... Junior second baseman Ella Bruner leads team in hitting with a .568 average, senior first baseman Maddelyn Graves has a team-high four home runs and sophomore third baseman Haley Noland has a team-best 26 RBI. ... Senior Kenzie Schopfer (14-1 record, .76 ERA) is the Savannah's leader in the circle.